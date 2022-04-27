Ayurveda expert on rules to consume nuts, dos and don'ts, best time to eat

Nuts are an excellent source of fibre and are storehouse of essential vitamins and minerals that as per studies can protect us from chronic diseases like diabetes and heart issues. Delicious and crunchy, nuts also make for the perfect weight loss snack as they have high amounts of protein and fibre content in them which can promote feeling of satiety and keep one full for longer periods of time. People with diabetes too can trust nuts to keep their sugar levels in check. (Also read: Best and worst breakfast choices for people with diabetes)

While eating nuts in moderation is considered healthy, excess consumption can lead to side-effects. Ayurveda has certain rules for people to consume nuts for maximum health benefits. Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar talks about the best time to eat nuts, the right quantity and also who should avoid eating them.

"Nuts are rich in vitamin E, calcium, selenium, copper, magnesium and riboflavin. They are also rich in iron, potassium, zinc and B vitamins, niacin, thiamine and folate. So having them every day is absolutely healthy for us," says Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

The expert, however, adds that the right quantity, side-effects of overeating them, how they should be consumed and the ideal time to have nuts must be known by people. Dr Bhavsar says that nuts is not for everyone and people who are suffering from certain health issues should avoid having them.

Rules to eat nuts

According to Ayurveda, nuts are heavy to digest (guru) as they contain a good amount of healthy fat, protein, fibre and also are hot in potency (ushna virya), says Dr Bhavsar.

"So whenever you eat them, make sure you soak them for 6-8 hours. Soaking reduces its ushnata (heat), removes phytic acid/tannins which makes it easy for us to absorb nutrition from them," she adds.

Dr Bhavsar says one can just dry roast them nuts and consume if not soaked and that would be much beneficial than eating them raw.

Best time to eat nuts

The Ayurveda expert says that one can eat nuts first thing in the morning or as a mid-day or evening snack as they keep cravings at bay.

How much nuts should we eat daily?

"Now for the people with optimum digestive capacity, who exercises daily, drinks enough water and doesn't have any disease, having an ounce (what fits in the palm of hand) of nuts daily is healthy," says the expert on the right quantity of nuts one should consume every day.

Side-effects of overeating nuts

Dr Bhavsar says bingeing on nuts can cause indigestion, heaviness of abdomen, heat issues, diarrhoea, weight gain, lack of appetite as they are 80 per cent fat.

Who should avoid nuts

"People with poor gut health, digestive issues, bloating, acidity, GERD, severe diarrhoea, IBS, Ulcerative colitis, allergic to nuts should avoid nuts until their digestion improves," says the expert.

