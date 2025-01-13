Are brain training games effective? Study differentiates fact from fiction

Older adults, especially after the age of 65, go through cognitive decline where they start showing traces of dementia. However, even without diagnosis, cognitive decline sets in with age. Be it the fear of cognitive decline or noticing lapses in memory, sometimes a cognitive boost can help. Brain training games are designed in a manner to boost intelligence and fast-thinking capabilities.(Pexels)

According to an article published in PsyPost, dementia sets in with age, but our behavioural habits through adulthood can help in preventing or delaying the effects. Some of the healthy habits include quitting smoking and managing healthy blood pressure levels.

In addition to maintaining these healthy habits, people are also turning to brain-training games. The makers of these games claim that they can help in starving off dementia and boosting IQ.

Is brain training fact or fiction?

Brain training games are designed in a manner to boost intelligence and fast-thinking capabilities, with the claim that they also have real-world applications. Some of the games are designed in a way to boost fast thinking, high level attention and flexible mind, referred to as executive functioning.

Study explores the effects of fun and challenging activities on brain health.(Pexels)

However, often these skills learnt at these games do not transcend to real world applications, making their effects temporary.

According to a study published in the Sage Journal, a set of participants were asked to engage in new activities such as digital photography or quilting. Another set of participants were asked to engage in activities that involved little active learning such as travel or cooking, or more solitary activities such as solving crossword puzzles, listening to music or watching classic movies. Both of these groups were assessed and it was observed that new and challenging activities showed more significant gains in their memory, processing speed and reasoning abilities.

Brain scans of the participants were studied during the course of the study to understand the effect of new and challenging activities on their neutral efficiency. Researchers observed that more time a participant invested in these activities, their brains got more faster to solve problems and recall information.

