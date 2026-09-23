Are you always in a bad mood? Therapist shares 4 ways to be less cranky and irritable

Sometimes, being in a bad mood is completely justifiable, and in the modern world, that is increasingly becoming the case. However, that is not a healthy way to be, at a personal and social level, all the time.

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In case you realise that you are the one being incessantly cranky, following the four ways that Florida-based therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shared on Instagram on September 22 can help. They are presented as follows.

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1. Name your cranky thoughts

{{^usCountry}} Stating the cranky thought out is the first step to dealing with it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stating the cranky thought out is the first step to dealing with it. {{/usCountry}}

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As Jeffrey explained, “Say, ‘I'm having the thought that everyone is annoying me today.' Naming the thought can help you step back and observe what your brain is doing instead of getting pulled into an argument with everyone who happens to breathe near you.”

2. Get some sleep

Not getting sufficient rest is one of the major reasons one feels cranky, a phenomenon that is seen even in children.

“Stop doom scrolling,” expressed the therapist. “I know it's entertaining, but please go to bed. Giving yourself enough time to sleep can make it easier to manage your mood. Staying up until 2:00 in the morning watching videos of ducks eating pizza is probably not helping. The ducks will be there tomorrow.”

3. Splash some cold water on your face

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Splashing some cold water on the face helps one to literally cool down, which Jeffrey noted helps manage the mood a little easier.

“And no, it doesn't count if your friend is the one throwing ice cubes at you. That will probably make it worse,” he warned.

4. Eat regularly throughout the day

Right after sleep, the next most common reason for being cranky is not getting enough food at regular intervals.

“If you're skipping meals and then trying to survive on a dozen donuts, you might want to fix that,” noted Jeffrey. “Being hungry can make you more irritable, and it's hard to be in a good mood when your body feels crappy. So, before you decide that you hate everyone, consider whether you've had lunch.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Jeffrey Meltzer is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor based in Florida. He graduated with a Master's in Mental Health Counselling from the University of South Florida and has been providing therapy services for over seven years.