Are you eating bananas wrong? Gastroentrologist shares 2 common mistakes: ‘Avoid eating on empty stomach…’

What you put on your plate directly determines your health, but how you eat it is equally important. The banana is one of the most common fruits and a staple in everyday routines. Eating is undoubtedly healthy, as bananas have several essential nutrients. However, as mentioned earlier, how you consume something also determines its health value. There are certain mistakes while eating bananas that may not be all that healthy.ALSO READ: Are you eating cucumbers wrong? Dietician shares the one common mistake many make: ‘When you peel it…’

Banana is a good source of potassium.(Shutterstock)

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What are the mistakes that may be reducing the effectiveness of bananas? HT Lifestyle, in an interview with Dr Ashok Kumar, senior consultant and unit head - medical gastroenterology at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi, tried to identify the common habits that can make bananas less effective.

2 mistakes you are making

Here are some of the common mistakes that make your bananas unhealthy for you:

1. Eating bananas when they are raw or overripe

Avoid raw or overripe bananas. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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{{^usCountry}} The first recommendation from the doctor is to ensure you pay attention to the ripeness when eating bananas. A common mistake is that people do not consider the ripeness while consuming them. The stage at which the fruit is eaten influences how the body digests and absorbs its nutrients. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first recommendation from the doctor is to ensure you pay attention to the ripeness when eating bananas. A common mistake is that people do not consider the ripeness while consuming them. The stage at which the fruit is eaten influences how the body digests and absorbs its nutrients. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} First is avoiding overly ripe or underripe bananas, such as green or very firm ones. "Underripe fruits contain high levels of resistant starch. Resistant starch is a prebiotic, but it often makes sensitive people bloated and gassy because their stomachs have trouble breaking it down,” Dr Kumar explained, decoding how green bananas can create gut issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} First is avoiding overly ripe or underripe bananas, such as green or very firm ones. "Underripe fruits contain high levels of resistant starch. Resistant starch is a prebiotic, but it often makes sensitive people bloated and gassy because their stomachs have trouble breaking it down,” Dr Kumar explained, decoding how green bananas can create gut issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The second is eating bananas with too many dark or bruised spots. How do they impact you? The gastroentrologist reasoned, “Super ripe bananas have a lot of simple sugars, which makes your blood sugar spike quickly and then crash later.”What is the best stage when they are still nutritious without any adverse effects? Dr Kumar advised eating bananas when the peel is bright yellow with just a few brown spots. 2. Eating on empty stomach {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second is eating bananas with too many dark or bruised spots. How do they impact you? The gastroentrologist reasoned, “Super ripe bananas have a lot of simple sugars, which makes your blood sugar spike quickly and then crash later.”What is the best stage when they are still nutritious without any adverse effects? Dr Kumar advised eating bananas when the peel is bright yellow with just a few brown spots. 2. Eating on empty stomach {{/usCountry}}

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You may think eating a banana first thing in the morning gives your day a nutritious start, but that may not always be true. In fact, the very nutrients in bananas, potassium and magnesium, can make bananas ineffective if you are eating them on an empty stomach.

The doctor talked about an ‘imbalance,’ elaborating, “Avoid eating bananas on an empty stomach. When a person consumes magnesium and potassium found in bananas on an empty stomach without any other nutrients, it occasionally creates a temporary mineral imbalance in the bloodstream.”

What is the effect? You may feel lethargic, and your stomach may also feel upset.

How to correctly eat bananas?

Add banana to your Greek yoghurt. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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The doctor advised eating bananas with other foods and pairing them for better results instead of eating them alone, as digestion works better when you combine them with a mix of nutrients.

“Adding a spoonful of nut butter or mixing the fruit into a bowl of Greek yoghurt slows down the absorption of sugar,” Dr Kumar recommended, underlining the value of this pairing in stabilising energy levels and ensuring smooth digestion of bananas by the digestive system. When you pair Greek yoghurt, you are ruling out any chances of side effects.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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