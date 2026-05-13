Are you just tired or is it chronic fatigue syndrome? Vadodara doctor explains 5 warning signs you should not ignore

Feeling tired after a long day is normal, but when exhaustion becomes constant, unexplained, and doesn’t improve even after rest, it may signal something more than just routine fatigue. Many people often brush off persistent low energy as stress or overwork, but in some cases, it could point to a deeper underlying condition like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. (Also read: Is your age 25-45? Harvard-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 daily habits that could shape your health for decades )

Dr. Belani outlines key signs of chronic fatigue syndrome and its impacts.(Freepik)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja Belani, rheumatologist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, shares five key warning signs that could indicate chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS):

1. Exhaustion that doesn’t improve with rest

Dr. Pooja explains, “Unlike normal tiredness, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome causes persistent exhaustion even after proper sleep and rest. Many individuals wake up feeling unrefreshed and physically drained despite sleeping for long hours.”

2. Everyday activities feel unusually difficult

According to Dr Pooja, a major warning sign is when simple tasks begin to feel overwhelming. Activities such as climbing stairs, walking short distances, or completing household chores may feel physically exhausting and leave the body feeling ‘heavy’.

Persistent fatigue, often mistaken for stress, may signal Chronic Fatigue Syndrome or other health conditions. (Unsplash)

3. Brain fog and poor concentration

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{{^usCountry}} “Persistent fatigue is often associated with mental exhaustion as well,” says Dr Belani. Difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, lack of focus, and a constant feeling of ‘brain fog’ are commonly reported symptoms in individuals experiencing chronic fatigue. 4. Body pain, headaches, and flu-Like symptoms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Persistent fatigue is often associated with mental exhaustion as well,” says Dr Belani. Difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, lack of focus, and a constant feeling of ‘brain fog’ are commonly reported symptoms in individuals experiencing chronic fatigue. 4. Body pain, headaches, and flu-Like symptoms {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Belani explains that conditions such as Fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome may cause muscle pain, headaches, and a lingering flu-like feeling due to inflammation in the body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Belani explains that conditions such as Fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome may cause muscle pain, headaches, and a lingering flu-like feeling due to inflammation in the body. {{/usCountry}}

Dr. Belani outlines symptoms such as overwhelming exhaustion, cognitive difficulties, and physical pain, (freepik)

{{^usCountry}} 5. Fatigue lasting more than six weeks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Fatigue lasting more than six weeks {{/usCountry}}

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“If exhaustion continues for several weeks despite rest, lifestyle changes, or adequate sleep, it should not be ignored. Persistent fatigue may sometimes be linked to underlying conditions such as anemia, thyroid disorders, autoimmune diseases, or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome,” says Dr Belani.

Dr Belani highlights that chronic stress and the body’s ‘fight or flight’ response can further worsen exhaustion over time. Supporting the body with deep breathing, meditation, quality sleep, gentle physical activity, anti-inflammatory foods, and regular sunlight exposure may help improve energy levels naturally.

Fatigue is not a sign of laziness or a character flaw, it is often the body’s way of signalling that something needs attention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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