Are you making these mistakes with your vitamin D supplements? Nutritionist suggests tips to improve absorption
Improve vitamin D absorption by focusing on magnesium, vitamin K2, healthy fats, proper doses, and adequate sunlight.
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Vitamin D, known as the sunshine vitamin, does much more than support your bones. It boosts your immune system, strengthens your muscles, and helps regulate your mood. People don’t get enough vitamin D, even if they take supplements or spend time in the sun. This happens because getting the right amount of vitamin D isn’t always easy. Small mistakes, like skipping nutrients that help your body absorb it properly, or taking it incorrectly, can lower its benefits.
How to improve vitamin D absorption?
Making a few smart changes can help you absorb vitamin D better and get the most out of this important nutrient.
1. Magnesium with vitamin D
People focus on taking vitamin D supplements. However, the body also needs magnesium to use vitamin D properly. A review in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association found that without enough magnesium, the body cannot process vitamin D. This means that about 50 percent of Americans have inactive vitamin D due to low magnesium levels. “If your diet lacks magnesium, taking vitamin D won’t be effective, no matter how much you take. To boost your magnesium levels, eat foods like spinach, almonds, dark chocolate, edamame, and pumpkin seeds. You can also talk to your doctor about adding magnesium supplements to your diet,” Clinical Nutritionist Shabana Parveen tells Health Shots.
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2. Vitamin D with K2 and calcium
Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium, however, without enough vitamin K2, calcium can build up in your arteries instead of strengthening your bones. This buildup can harm your heart and overall health. “Taking vitamin D and K2 together can strengthen your bones, reduce your risk of osteoporosis, and support heart health”, says the expert. Good sources of vitamin K2 are cheese, egg yolks, and natto (fermented soybeans). Talk to your doctor before thinking about K2 supplements.
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3. Vitamin D on a full stomach{{/usCountry}}
3. Vitamin D on a full stomach{{/usCountry}}
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, which means your body absorbs it better when you take it with healthy fats. “Taking your supplement on an empty stomach can reduce its effectiveness and may cause nausea, stomach pain, constipation, or bloating” says the nutritionist. For the best results, take your vitamin D with foods like yoghurt, eggs, or a handful of nuts. Avoid low-fat meals when you take your supplement.{{/usCountry}}
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, which means your body absorbs it better when you take it with healthy fats. “Taking your supplement on an empty stomach can reduce its effectiveness and may cause nausea, stomach pain, constipation, or bloating” says the nutritionist. For the best results, take your vitamin D with foods like yoghurt, eggs, or a handful of nuts. Avoid low-fat meals when you take your supplement.{{/usCountry}}
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4. Vitamin D from the sun
Getting enough vitamin D from the sun is important. However, it’s a misconception that the summer sun alone keeps your vitamin D levels healthy year-round. “If you don’t get direct sunlight on your skin every day, you might still need more vitamin D. So, it’s smart to think about taking sunlight supplements throughout the year, not just in winter,” says Parveen. If you're outside, try to get 10–30 minutes of midday sun, but remember to protect your skin from sunburn.
5. Right dose of vitamin D
Some people don't get enough vitamin D, while others take high doses without checking their levels. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) guidelines, here is how much vitamin D you need:
- Babies from birth to 12 months need 400 IU (10 mcg) of vitamin D each day.
- Children and adults aged 1 to 70 years should take 600 IU (15 mcg) each day.
- Adults aged 71 and older should take 800 IU (20 mcg) of vitamin D each day.
- Pregnant or breastfeeding women should take 600 IU (15 mcg) of vitamin D every day.
Before taking any vitamin D supplement, talk to your doctor to make sure it’s safe for you and to find out the right dose. If you're not sure about your vitamin D levels, get them tested.
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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)
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