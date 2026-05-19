Are your periods unusually heavy? Gyneacologist explains why you should not ignore it: ‘Having long periods…’

Periods are usually normalised and considered something women should just bear with even when the bleeding becomes unusually heavy, painful or physically exhausting. Many women continue enduring the discomfort silently, assuming it is simply a part of life, without realising that excessively heavy periods can be severely unhealthy.ALSO READ: Girls entering puberty earlier than before? Gynecologist explains why periods may begin before age 10

Heavy periods should not be ignored. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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To understand why heavy periods may be alarming and require immediate medical attention, Dr Richa Arora Miglani, head of laparoscopic, robotic and cosmetic gyneacology at RG Hospitals, shared with HT Lifestyle what happens to the body when excessive menstrual bleeding is left unaddressed and why early medical evaluation is important.

“If a woman is soaking through pads quickly, passing large clots, or having unusually long periods, these symptoms should not be ignored, as they may need proper medical evaluation and treatment,” the doctor spotlighted the major red flags.

The doctor also highlighted that heavy menstrual bleeding is essentially the body's way of signalling that may be an underlying issue. Many times, symptoms like frequently changing pads or unusually long periods are not given much attention because most period-related concerns are commonly associated with missed or irregular periods instead.

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{{^usCountry}} So it is important to not treat heavy menstrual bleeding as a normal part of the monthly cycle. Signs of heavy bleeding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So it is important to not treat heavy menstrual bleeding as a normal part of the monthly cycle. Signs of heavy bleeding {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Heavy period are not difficult to identify as there are clear signs that indicate when menstrual bleeding may have crossed the normal range and should not be ignored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heavy period are not difficult to identify as there are clear signs that indicate when menstrual bleeding may have crossed the normal range and should not be ignored. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A period is usually considered heavy when you need to change a pad or tampon every hour for several hours, or when the bleeding lasts for more than seven days,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A period is usually considered heavy when you need to change a pad or tampon every hour for several hours, or when the bleeding lasts for more than seven days,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further the gyneacologist also mentioned that the other warning signs include needing double protection, waking up at night to change sanitary products, or noticing clots that are larger than usual. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further the gyneacologist also mentioned that the other warning signs include needing double protection, waking up at night to change sanitary products, or noticing clots that are larger than usual. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The biggest identifier, Dr Miglani asserted, is when your menstrual flow begins to interfere with daily life, as it is no longer something that should be brushed aside. The risk of anemia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The biggest identifier, Dr Miglani asserted, is when your menstrual flow begins to interfere with daily life, as it is no longer something that should be brushed aside. The risk of anemia {{/usCountry}}

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So what exactly happens to the body when bleeding becomes excessively heavy? The gynecologist expressed concern that leaving heavy periods untreated may eventually lead to anemia.

“Over time, losing too much blood can leave a woman feeling weak, tired, dizzy, pale, or short of breath. Some may also get headaches, notice their heartbeat feels faster than usual, or find it hard to concentrate,” the doctor said, informing how anemia because of heavy periods may look like.

Why heavy bleeding may happen?

If you are changing pads often, more than usual, then see a doctor. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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Heavy menstrual bleeding is viewed as the problem itself, but it is not always a standalone issue, as it may also occur due to an underlying medical condition. While untreated heavy bleeding can eventually lead to anemia, the bleeding itself can be associated with a deeper hormonal or gynecological concerns that require medical evaluation.

“Heavy bleeding can be linked to hormonal changes, fibroids, polyps, endometriosis, adenomyosis, thyroid problems, or a bleeding disorder,” Dr Minglani stated.

She firmly advised getting it checked early to rule out any serious underlying cause. Moreover, she cautioned against self-diagnosing, explaining that the cause cannot be identified by symptoms alone, which is why medical consultation is important rather than self-treatment.

Why early evaluation matters

The gynecologist further explained that heavy bleeding is a symptom, not a diagnosis, which means it may indicate at an underlying condition. Furthermore, because heavy periods are usually normalised for years, many women may eventually develop anemia later on.

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It can heavily impact daily life, as women may start feeling constantly exhausted experience disturbed sleep, miss work, and develop significant anxiety around their menstrual cycle.

When to see a doctor

The doctor emphasised that heavy periods should not be tolerated month after month. “If menstrual bleeding is unusually heavy, prolonged, or accompanied by pain, weakness, or irregular cycles, it should be evaluated by a gynecologist,” she advised. If you get it checked earlier, the chances of complications also reduce.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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