Are your running shoes responsible for injuries? Study sheds light

When we run on a treadmill, the way we land our feet on the ground helps in enhancing the benefits. One wrong move can add to the risk of running-related injuries. According to a recent study led by Heather Vincent, University of Florida, people wearing thick-heeled shoes are more at risk of such injuries, especially when they are not aware about how their landing of feet on the ground can affect them. Also read | Tips on dealing with bone injuries, ways to prevent them during marathon training Rearfoot strikers are more at risk of running-related repetitive injury than forefoot strikers. (Pexels)

Heather Vincent, Ph.D., director of the UF Health Sports Performance Center and lead author of the study, in a media release, said, “The shoe lies between the foot and the ground, and features like a large heel-to-toe drop make it more challenging for runners to identify how they’re striking the ground. That clouds how we retrain people or determine if someone is at risk for future injury.”

Findings of the study:

According to the study published in Frontiers in Sports and Active Living, only 42.7% of the runners are aware of their foot strike pattern. 28.3% of the participants are rearfoot strikers, 47% are non-rearfoot strikers, and 24.6% of the participants are unaware of their patterns. The study further observed that rearfoot strikers are more at risk of running-related repetitive injury than forefoot strikers. Also read | The Art and Science of Fitness | How best to avoid injury, with or without shoes

Running shoes and running-related injuries: What's the link?(Pexels)

How is running shoes linked with running-related injuries?

The researchers observed that shoe heel-to-toe drop is a stable predictor of accurate strike detection and running-related injuries. It was seen that higher heel-to-toe drops were linked with a lower likelihood of accurate foot strike detection and increased injury risk. Also read | Common sports injuries, signs to watch out for, treatment and prevention tips

Switching to new running shoes:

The study observed that switching to new running shoes are also linked to more reports of running-related injuries. The study is a wake-up call to create awareness on the importance of mindful transition periods of switching shoes while running, to make it less likely to get injured. It was seen that runners who had changed their shoes in the last six months were three times more likely to report running-related injuries.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.