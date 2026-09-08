At 75, this woman follows a strict daily workout routine at 4 am, from Vajrasana to backward and side walks: Watch

At 75, Amrit Kaur is showing that age does not have to define how active or independent you can be. From doing push-ups and strength exercises to working out at the gym, Kaur’s Instagram is filled with glimpses of her disciplined approach to health and fitness.

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In a September 3 Instagram post, her son Aminder Singh shared a video of his mother during her workout routine. Sharing the video, he wrote, “This is the human potential at 75 years old also. Took candid videos of Mom today. She does all this by herself daily in the evening. Morning workouts she does at 4 am.” (Also read: 100-year-old Dick Van Dyke’s unusual workout on inversion table leaves fans stunned: ‘We have absolutely no excuse’ )

75-year-old redefines age with inspiring fitness routine

The video offers a glimpse into Kaur’s impressive fitness routine. She can be seen starting her movements with Vajrasana before moving on to different forms of walking, including a straight walk, backward walk and side walk. She then performs a series of exercises targeting different muscle groups, including side leg raises and other lower-body movements.

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{{^usCountry}} What stands out is not just the intensity of her exercises, but the consistency with which she follows her routine. According to her son, Kaur works out independently and maintains an active schedule, with her morning workouts beginning as early as 4 am. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What stands out is not just the intensity of her exercises, but the consistency with which she follows her routine. According to her son, Kaur works out independently and maintains an active schedule, with her morning workouts beginning as early as 4 am. {{/usCountry}}

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Her social media posts also showcase a range of physical activities, from strength-training movements and push-ups to exercises focused on balance, mobility and flexibility. Together, the videos offer a glimpse into a lifestyle centred around regular movement and physical activity.

Why strength and mobility matter with age

As people grow older, maintaining strength, mobility and balance becomes increasingly important. A 2019 systematic review and meta-analysis published in The BMJ, which analysed data from 36,383 middle-aged and older adults across eight studies, found that higher levels of physical activity were associated with a substantially lower risk of premature death. The researchers found that the association was seen with physical activity of different intensities, including light activity, while greater amounts of sedentary time were linked to a higher risk of mortality.

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The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommends that adults aged 65 and above get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week, along with muscle-strengthening exercises on two or more days. Older adults with mobility issues are also encouraged to include activities that improve balance and help prevent falls.

Kaur’s routine also highlights an important aspect of healthy ageing: staying physically active in ways that suit one’s abilities and fitness level. Exercises involving walking, strength training, balance and mobility can form an important part of an active lifestyle for older adults when performed safely and appropriately.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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