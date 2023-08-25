Ayurveda and home remedies for eye flu: What works and what doesn't for pink eye or conjunctivitis

Pink eye, also known as conjunctivitis, is a prevalent eye condition characterised by redness, itching, swelling and discharge from the eyes and this highly contagious health issue can be triggered by germs, viruses, irritants or allergens. While pink eye often resolves on its own, prompt treatment and home remedies can expedite healing and alleviate discomfort.

Furthermore, in recent times, there has been a rise in pink eye cases attributed to floods and adverse weather conditions, which may facilitate the spread of the infection and require increased vigilance in managing and preventing outbreaks. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director of Jagat Pharma and Dr Basu Eye Hospital, suggested some Ayurveda-inspired home remedies to prevent and treat pink eye with ease:

Eye drops and ointments - While dealing with pink eye, doctors may prescribe antibiotics or antiviral eye drops, but it is always better to use natural ingredients-based Ayurvedic eye care solutions to protect the eyes from all sorts of eye infections and allergies in the long run. These medications are excellent at treating the infection as well as alleviating symptoms. Pain relieving medication - Over-the-counter pain relievers can help manage discomfort associated with pink eye. However, it's suggested to consult a healthcare professional before taking any medication, especially for children or individuals suffering from other medical conditions. Cool compress - Regular use of a cool compress can provide relief from swelling and soothe irritated eyes. Place a damp, clean cloth soaked in cool water over the closed eyes for a few minutes. Repeat this several times a day for comfort. Triphala eye wash - Triphala, a traditional Ayurvedic herbal formulation, can be used as an eye wash to cleanse and soothe the eyes. Combine a teaspoon of Triphala powder in a cup of warm and filtered water. Allow it to steep for a few minutes, strain the solution, and use it as an eye wash. Rose water compress - Rose water has cooling and soothing properties that can help reduce inflammation and alleviate discomfort. Soak cotton pads in pure rose water and place them on closed eyes for a few minutes. Repeat as needed throughout the day. Ghee eye massage - In Ayurveda, ghee (clarified butter) is considered to have therapeutic properties. A gentle massage using a small amount of ghee around the eyes can help alleviate dryness and promote overall eye health. Avoid touching eyes - Avoid touching the eyes with unwashed hands to prevent the spread of pink eye and other similar infections. This precaution can also help prevent secondary infections. Lifestyle changes - Maintaining good hygiene practices is crucial when dealing with pink eye. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, do not share personal items like towels or makeup, and change pillow cases frequently to prevent the spread of infection.

Dr Mandeep Singh Basu concluded, “While Ayurvedic home remedies can be beneficial, it is essential to be cautious and seek professional advice before trying them, especially if you have pre-existing eye conditions or allergies. Additionally, if pink eye symptoms persist or worsen, consult with a doctor for a proper diagnosis and appropriate medical treatment. Moreover, combining medical treatments with Ayurvedic-inspired home remedies can effectively address pink eye and promote faster healing.”