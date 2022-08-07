Ayurveda expert on easy tips to improve eye health

Woke up with blurry, watery or dry eyes? It could be sign of an eye infection. In monsoon, one needs to take extra care of their eyes as much like vector-borne diseases and gastrointestinal troubles, eye infections too are rampant during the season. To prevent your precious eyes from conditions like conjunctivitis, dry eye, corneal ulcers, you must ensure utmost hygiene. (Also read: Ayurvedic herbs and remedies to prevent and treat dengue)

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch hands with dirty hands. Avoid sharing your towel, pillows or eye makeup with others as this could also lead to infections. One may opt for protective glasses while stepping out to avoid contracting eye infections from public places. For general eye health, it is advisable to not spend long hours in front of screen and do eye exercises.

To further boost eye health, you could also try some Ayurvedic remedies and Yoga tips. Consuming cow ghee and triphala could be helpful while meditation and trataka could strengthen eye muscles.

Here are some tips suggested by Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya on her Instagram page:

1. Organic rose water

Instil organic rose water in your eyes. It relieves burning and provides much needed relaxation to eyes.

2. Consume cow ghee

Consuming ghee, doing tarpana (putting ghee in eyes) or nasya (instilling ghee in nostrils) have wonderful benefits for eye health.

3. Triphala

It is an amazing herb for eyes. It can be consumed, used as eye-wash or as ghee (Maha triphaladi ghrit) for tarpana.

Here's how you can use it for eye wash:

Take a teaspoon of Triphala powder and soak it in 1 glass of water overnight.In the morning, strain it with fine cloth folded 21 times or coffee filter. Make sure no particle of triphala remains in the water. Once its strained- you can wash your eyes with this water.

4. Anjana

Ayurveda considers Anjana as 'Drikbalam' means the one that improves the eye sight.

5. Take a walk

According to the science of reflexology, when we walk, we put maximum pressure on our second and third toe. These two have the maximum nerve endings, which stimulate the functioning of your eyes and improves vision.

6. 20-20-20 rule

It states every 20 minutes, look at something at least 20 feet away, for 20 seconds to reduce fatigue and eye strain.

7. Eye exercises

Simple techniques like looking sideways, up and down, and rotating eyes in clockwise and anti-clockwise direction daily for 10 minutes helps a lot in optimizing focus and alignment.

8. Trataka and Meditation

Trataka basically means to gaze a particular object (eg, sun, lamp, etc) from a distance (near/far). It strengthens eye-muscles, improves vision and even memory.

Meditation helps you calm down and balances pitta in body. Balanced pitta helps you prevent redness, burning of eyes, etc. It also helps you have a good sleep & relaxed state of mind.

9. Enable blue light filter on your screens

Protects you from eye-damage due to gadget exposure.

10. Having sound sleep

It plays a major role in providing relaxation to eyes.

