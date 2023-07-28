Ayurveda expert on the right way to boil and spice your milk in monsoon

Monsoon is the season of disease and infection, and our immunity requires extra boost and nourishment to stay healthy and protected. Rainy season provides some relief, but high humidity levels can make you crave for cold and sugary drinks. However, as per the ancient practice of Ayurveda, we need to have food and drinks that are lighter, have healing effect and are warm. (Also read: Eat Lauki, avoid Palak: Ayurveda expert on list of vegetables to eat and avoid during monsoon)

When it comes to milk, which is considered the complete food, it holds a special place in Ayurveda and drinking it in the right way can help with digestion and immunity.(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vata dosha is dominant during the rainy season and it is recommended to enjoy properly cooked and boiled vegetables and soups that can help soothe our system. Monsoon is also the time to have dried ginger, hing, garlic etc which basically work on keeping at bay stomach bugs.

When it comes to milk, which is considered the complete food, it holds a special place in Ayurveda and drinking it in the right way can help with digestion and immunity.

"The best way to say goodbye to unhealthy drinks is to introduce a healthy version of it into your life. While it may seem like the season of drinking cold-pressed drinks, our body prefers and functions differently. During the monsoon season, our body needs calm more than chaos which can only be achieved if we follow a monsoon-approved diet," says Ayurveda expert Dr Nitika Kohli in her recent Instagram post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Kohli says that one should try to have warm milk instead of chilled in the monsoon season. The expert also recommended adding 1/4 quantity of water in milk to increase its medicinal properties.

Here's how you should drink your milk in monsoon

1. Boiled milk

It is recommended to consume warm milk rather than cold or chilled milk. Warm milk aids digestion, improves nutrient absorption, and supports overall well-being of the body

How to boil your milk

When you add 1/4 quantity of water and boil the milk, it works as a remedy for many disorders, giving strength and nourishment.

2. Spiced milk

You can enhance the digestive properties of milk by adding Ayurvedic spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, turmeric and ginger.

These spices not only add flavour but also provides additional health benefits

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drinking milk in this way can help improve immunity and boost your overall health.