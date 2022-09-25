Ayurveda expert shares PCOS-friendly swaps to heal the condition

PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome is a common hormonal problem that affects women in their reproductive age. Women suffering from this condition may have irregular periods, excess hair growth on their face and body, acne, fertility issues, excess weight among other things. Women who have PCOS may not ovulate, have excess levels of androgens, and have small cysts on their ovaries. While there is no cure for PCOS, the condition can be managed or even reversed with some healthy changes in lifestyle. (Also read: PCOS Awareness Month 2022: Causes and symptoms of PCOS, tips to get pregnant)

According to studies, vigorous exercise may have the highest impact on body mass index (BMI), fitness, and insulin resistance of women with PCOS. Vigorous exercise for at least 120 minutes each week is recommended for PCOS patients. Dietary changes too can help reverse PCOS. Add a lot of high-fibre, anti-inflammatory food, whole grains but avoid too much tea and coffee, sugar, processed foods, sedentary lifestyle to stay PCOS-free.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post suggests some healthy swaps to heal or reverse your PCOS.

1. Coffee and tea contains caffeine which increases inflammation that worsens your PCOS. Instead, herbal tea helps you maintain hormonal balance and reduce inflammation.

2. Warm water penetrates deeply into the channels and helps your body detox well along with improving your metabolism while sipping on cold water is more like pouring a bucket of water on fire which will dampen the (metabolism) and lead to more gut issues in PCOS like acne, obesity, bloating, etc.

3. Eating fruits helps in the slow release of insulin and maintains normal blood sugar while sipping on juice can increase insulin resistance especially if the juice contains sugar in it.

4. Buttermilk improves metabolism, is gut friendly and supports hormonal balance while carbonated drinks further causes hormonal imbalance and weight gain.

5. Millets like jowar, ragi, amaranth, buckwheat, etc are easy to digest while maida (processed) and refined flours are difficult to digest, low in nutrition and also causes more inflammation.

6. White sugar is just calories without nutrition, which also delays your healing. Switching to jaggery or honey when you crave sweet provides you nutrition, pacifies your craving and honey also helps with weight loss. Everything in moderation though.

7. Sedentary lifestyle is one of the major causes of weight gain leading to PCOS, Any kind of movement or exercise helps you lose weight, and stay active and also balance hormones.

8. Staying up till late can disrupt hormones, increase vayu which can make you feel grumpy and anxious. Waking up early makes you feel positive, energetic and also motivates you to exercise. Additional benefit is Vitamin D and syncing your circadian rhythm which definitely plays a huge role in healing PCOS.

