Ayurveda tips: 5 foods to manage blood pressure naturally

High blood pressure or hypertension is considered a silent killer and before you know it can severely damage your arteries and make them less elastic which could affect blood and oxygen flow to your heart making you more susceptible to heart ailments and heart attack. While other chronic ailments like diabetes have clear symptoms like hunger, feeling weakness, drowsiness if your blood sugars are not controlled, in case of blood pressure, it is difficult to know how it is harming your body. Headache, shortness of breath, nosebleeds, anxiety are among the high blood pressure symptoms. If not treated high blood pressure can lead to stroke, kidney damage, heart failure among other health issues. (Also read: High blood pressure: Natural ways to lower your blood pressure)

Apart from medication, it is advisable to make certain lifestyle changes to regulate blood pressure naturally. Doing regular exercises and Yoga can help improve blood circulation and heart rate which could help BP patients. Reducing sodium in diet, tea-coffee intake and learning to manage stress are also advised for better blood pressure regulation. Besides, adding certain foods that can naturally manage blood pressure are also helpful.

Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her latest Instagram post suggested some effective foods to regulate blood pressure:

1. Black pepper

Available in almost all Indian kitchens, black pepper or kaali mirch is a strong and pungent spice. It is hot in potency, light to digest and balances Vata and Kapha. It is best for people who have high cholesterol, diabetes and hypertension or blood pressure.

How to consume it

Have 1 black pepper on an empty stomach with warm water.

2. Amla

It is the season of Amla and the potent fruit is abundant during this time of the year. The citrus fruit contains all tastes as per Ayurveda except lavana (salty) which makes it the best fruit for people with high blood pressure.

How to consume it

Have amla as a fruit or in juice form on empty stomach during winters when they are available in market. During other seasons, one can have amla powder or tablet and the dosage can depend on your condition on the advice of an expert.

3. Garlic

Garlic is a wonderful natural remedy for hypertension as it possesses anti-hypertensive property due to its piercing, pungent and vata-kapha reducing qualities which helps in clearing the body channels (best for blockages).

How to consume it

Chew on 1 garlic clove on empty stomach daily.

4. Black raisins

Black raisins of kaali kishmish are made from dried black grapes. They can be added to a variety of desserts and an excellent source of fibre and vital nutrients. They contain potassium which helps reduce blood pressure.

How to consume it

Have 5-7 overnight soaked raisins 25-30 minutes before breakfast.

5. Arjun Tea

Arjun is best cardio-protective Ayurvedic herb. It also helps maintain healthy cholesterol and blood pressure.

How to consume it

Have Arjun tea at bedtime (1.5 hours post dinner) around 9:30 pm daily.

Take 1 cup of milk and 1 cup of water, put 1 tsp (5 gm) of arjun chaal/bark powder in it and boil it until the water evaporates. Add 1 pinch of cinnamon, 1/2 tsp turmeric and 1 black pepper (crushed) in the milk while it's boiling. Then strain and sip on your milk.

