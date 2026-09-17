Back pain relief products: Physiotherapist Dr Arjun Mhadgut explains how work-from-home habits are hurting your spine

Prolonged, uninterrupted sitting, poor workstation setup, and low physical activity are contributing to back and neck problems among work-from-home professionals. Still, experts caution that sitting should not be directly equated with smoking.

What's it called when you work from home and in the office?

Rising back pain cases among work-from-home professionals are linked to long hours of sitting (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



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Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



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Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



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I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

The work-from-home culture has made the laptop an almost permanent part of the workday. However, for many professionals, it has also meant spending several uninterrupted hours sitting in one position. From working on the sofa or bed to attending back-to-back virtual meetings without getting up, modern desk routines are increasingly being linked to back stiffness, neck pain, shoulder discomfort, and reduced mobility. Experts recommend managing back pain with physiotherapy and an active lifestyle.

What causes back pain when sitting at a desk?

Currently, a large number of people are working from home and are struggling with back and neck pain. The spine is designed for movement, not for staying in one position for several hours. Sitting for long periods can place continuous stress on the muscles and supporting structures of the back and neck. Poor posture, an improperly positioned laptop, inadequate back support, and working without regular movement breaks can further increase the strain.

What is the best product to relieve back pain?

Here are some helpful products for relieving back pain. They can reduce discomfort and support spinal health for people working from home or in an office.

Ergonomic chairs: A chair that supports your spine's natural curve can help reduce back pain. Choose a chair with adjustable height, lumbar support, and the right seat depth. Lumbar support cushions: These cushions support your lower back while you sit. You can use them on office chairs, sofas, or any seat to help you sit up straighter. Standing desks: Switching between sitting and standing can help reduce back strain. Adjustable-height desks make it easy to change your position. Seat cushions: Memory foam or gel seat cushions can make long periods of sitting more comfortable. They help relieve pressure on your lower back. Foam rollers help muscles recover and ease back tightness. They can also improve mobility and flexibility. Posture correctors: Devices such as posture harnesses and braces can help remind users to keep good posture throughout the day.

“Earlier, work naturally involved more movement like walking to meetings, changing workstations, or commuting. Today, professionals may spend most of the day in front of a screen. Looking down continuously at a laptop for extended periods can strain the neck, while leaning forward for long periods can increase the load on the back. Working from couches and beds can make matters worse because they rarely provide adequate support," Dr Arjun Mhadgut, Physiotherapist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune, tells Health Shots.

Can desk jobs cause upper back pain?

Over time, this can contribute to muscle stiffness, reduced core strength, and recurring back or neck discomfort and pain. There is a 70% surge in back pain linked to working from home. In a month, 7 out of 10 working professionals aged 35-55 come in with excruciating back pain that tends to interfere with their daily routine and are advised to undergo physiotherapy. Untreated or poorly managed back pain worsens over time. It can spread to the legs, causing numbness, weakness, and difficulty moving.

"The spine needs regular movement, and simply maintaining good posture for eight to ten hours without getting up is not enough. Short movement breaks, regular exercise, and a properly designed workstation are important parts of protecting spinal health. Physiotherapy has an important role in managing many common forms of work-related back and neck pain. Treatment may include improving mobility, strengthening the core and supporting muscles, correcting movement patterns, and teaching patients how to modify their daily activities. A personalized physiotherapy program can often help patients regain strength, improve function, and prevent repeated episodes," added Dr Mhadgut.

Which physical activity is best for improving flexibility?

Regular physical activity can help improve muscle strength, flexibility, endurance, and overall movement capacity. A routine tailored to an individual's fitness level and medical condition can include walking, core-strengthening exercises, stretching, and resistance training. Even during a busy workday, getting up regularly, walking around the house, and doing simple stretches can break up long periods of sitting.

How to reduce prolonged sitting?

The goal is to sit less continuously, move more frequently, and build a healthier relationship with the workstation. Small changes such as standing during calls, taking short walking breaks, and exercising regularly can go a long way toward keeping the spine strong and functional.

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