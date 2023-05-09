Beauty tips: Avoid these harmful ingredients in skincare to prevent skin damage and premature ageing

When it comes to skincare, it is important to be aware of the ingredients in the products that we use as there are several harmful ingredients that we should avoid, especially if we have sensitive skin and some of these ingredients include harsh fragrances, parabens and sulfates. Some are struggling with skin issues caused by the use of harmful skincare ingredients because while there are many products on the market that promise to improve the look and feel of your skin, not all ingredients are created equal and some common ingredients in skincare products can be harmful or even contribute to skin damage and premature ageing.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee, Clinical Cosmetologist, Medical Head and Founder of Lueur Aesthetics, highlighted that there are ingredients that we may not be aware of, such as skin lightening ingredients like hydroquinone and steroid-based creams, which should only be used under a doctor's prescription. She shared, “Hydroquinone is a popular ingredient in skin lightening products, but long-term use of this ingredient can cause thinning and sensitivity of the skin. Steroid-based creams, when used without prescription, can also cause similar problems. Therefore, it is important to use these products only under medical supervision to avoid any adverse effects on the skin.”

The skincare expert added, “Another harmful ingredient to be aware of is mercury. Some Chinese skincare products may contain this ingredient, which can lead to skin sensitivity and other serious health problems. To avoid such issues, it is important to always check the label for the presence of mercury or other harmful ingredients and avoid using such products. Silicone and SLS are two other ingredients to be aware of in skincare products. Silicone can clog pores and prevent the skin from breathing, while SLS can be harsh and drying, particularly for those with sensitive skin. To avoid these issues, look for products that have gentle ingredients and are suitable for your skin. Avoid products with high concentrations of silicone and SLS.”

Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee insisted that by choosing products that are gentle and nourishing, we can help to protect and enhance our skin's natural beauty. She said, “In addition to the above-mentioned ingredients, it is also important to avoid alcohol-based skincare products as they can dry out the skin and cause irritation. Similarly, using products that contain harsh exfoliants or scrubs can cause micro-tears in the skin and damage the skin's protective barrier. Overall, it is important to pay attention to the ingredients in the skincare products we use and avoid harmful ingredients that can cause skin sensitivity, irritation and other health issues. When in doubt, it is always best to consult a dermatologist or other medical professional for guidance on the best skincare products for our skin type and concerns. By being mindful of the products we use and the ingredients they contain, we can help ensure that our skin remains healthy and vibrant.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, MD, Skin and Hair Specialist, Dermatologist, Dermato-Surgeon, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, revealed, “One of the most common harmful ingredients in skincare products is parabens. These preservatives are used to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold, but they have been linked to hormonal disruption and may contribute to reproductive health issues. Parabens can be found in everything from moisturizers to makeup, so it's important to read ingredient labels carefully and opt for products that are free of parabens. Another ingredient to avoid in skincare products is sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS). This harsh detergent is often used in cleansers and shampoos to create a lather, but it can cause skin irritation and dryness, especially in people with sensitive skin. SLS can strip away natural oils from the skin, leaving it dry and susceptible to damage. Synthetic fragrances are also a common culprit when it comes to harmful skincare ingredients. These fragrances are often made from a combination of chemicals and can cause allergic reactions or skin irritation.”

She emphasised, “Look for products that are fragrance-free or use natural, plant-based scents. Formaldehyde is a preservative that is sometimes used in skincare products to prevent the growth of bacteria. However, it is a known carcinogen and can cause skin irritation and allergic reactions. Phthalates are another group of chemicals that are often used in fragrances and can disrupt hormonal function and potentially lead to developmental issues. Mineral oil is a petroleum-derived ingredient that is used in many skincare products as a moisturizer. However, it can clog pores and lead to breakouts. Alcohol is another ingredient to avoid, as it can be drying to the skin and strip away natural oils, leading to irritation and dryness. When shopping for skincare products, it's important to read ingredient labels carefully and opt for products that are free from harmful ingredients. Look for products that are made with natural and organic ingredients, as these are often gentler on the skin and less likely to cause irritation or damage.”

