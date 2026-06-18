Before you grab that protein bar: Nutritionist shares 5 things to check on labels and choose wisely
To choose healthy protein bars, check the labels for protein, carbohydrates, sugar, and fats, which will help you make better nutrition choices.
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Yogabar Power Up 20g Protein Bar (5 x Choco Peanut Butter Bars, 5 x Coffee Rush Bars) | No Added Sugar Protein Bars | Premium High Protein Blend - Concentrate, Peanuts & Soy | Healthy Protein
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Superyou Nutty Chocolate Mega Protein Wafer Bar (Pack of 6) 20G Protein, 4.8g Fibre, No Added Sugar | Yeast Fermented |Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil | 360g
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SuperYou Strawberry Protein Wafer Bars (Pack of 10) & Cheese (Pack of 10)|10g Protein, 3g Fiber, No Added Sugar|Yeast Fermented Protein|Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil|800g
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Superyou Choco Peanut Butter Protein Wafer Bars (Pack Of 10)|10 Gram Protein, 3 Gram Fiber, No Added Sugar|Yeast Fermented Protein|Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil|400 Gram
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Whey91 Choco Fudge Protein Bar, 20g Protein & 7.3g Fiber in each, No Added Sugar, No Artificial Flavour, 390g- (Pack of 6)
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The Whole Truth - High Protein All in One 20g Protein Bar - Pack of 5 x 67g each - - No Preservatives - No Artificial Flavours - All Natural
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RiteBite Max Protein Ultimate Choco Almond 30g Protein Bars [Pack of 6] Protein Blend, Fiber, Vitamins & Minerals, No Preservatives, 100% Veg, No Added Sugar, For Energy, Fitness & Immunity - 600g
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Superyou Nutty Chocolate Mega Protein Wafer Bar (Pack of 6) 20G Protein, 4.8g Fibre, No Added Sugar | Yeast Fermented |Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil | 360g
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4 Degrees of U Women’s Wellness Protein Bar Trial Pack | 4 Mini Bars (20g each) (Dark Chocolate, Collagen, Coconut, Coffee) | 4g Protein with no added Sugar, 3g Fiber, Calcium & Vitamin D3
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Green Protein Crave Plant Protein Bars (Assorted Pack of 4) | 15g Protein, Zero Added Sugar, High in Fiber | Crunchy Wafer Bar | Decadent Sugar-Free Chocolate, Creamy Nut Butters | Tastes like a Cheat Meal | 100% Vegetarian & Gluten-Free | No Palm Oil | 200g (Pack of 4 contains 1 x Chocolate (Hazelnut,Peanut Butter,Coffee Almond, Orange)
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Green Protein - Mini Crave Plant Protein Bars (Pack of 20) | 5g Protein, Zero Added Sugar, High in Fiber | Crunchy Wafer Bar | Decadent Sugar-Free Chocolate, Creamy Nut Butters | Healthy Snacks for Kids & Adults | Tastes like a Cheat Meal | 100% Vegetarian | No Palm Oil | 320g
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RiteBite Max Protein Daily Choco Almond Protein Bars with 10g Protein, 5g Fiber & 21 Vit. & Minerals | 0 Added Sugar, No Cholesterol & Trans Fat For Upto 2h of Energy, Healthy Snack, 50g (Pack of 6)
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Mini Crave Plant Protein Bars Limited Edition (Pack of 20) | New Flavours: Chocolate Biscoffee , Strawberry , Orange & Mint | 5g Protein, Zero Added Sugar, High in Fiber | Crunchy Wafer Bar | Decadent Sugar-Free Chocolate, Creamy Nut Butters | Healthy Snacks for Kids & Adults | Tastes like a Cheat Meal | 100% Vegetarian | No Palm Oil | 320g
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RiteBite Max Protein Ultimate Choco Berry 30g Protein Bars [Pack of 12] Protein Blend, Fiber, Vitamins & Minerals, No Preservatives, 100% Veg, No Added Sugar, For Energy, Fitness & Immunity - 1200g
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Yogabar Multigrain Energy Bars, 30 Bars | Healthy Diet with Fruits, Nuts, Oats and Millets | Gluten Free and High Protein | Packed with Chia and Sunflower Seeds
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4 Degrees of U Women’s Wellness Protein Bar, 5g Marine Collagen | 12g Protein with No Added Sugar | 10g High Fibre, Calcium & Vitamin D3 | Pack of 6 (54g each)
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Green Protein Crave Plant Protein Bars (Pack of 12) | 15g Protein, Zero Added Sugar, High in Fiber | Crunchy Wafer Bar | Decadent Sugar-Free Chocolate, Creamy Nut Butters | Tastes like a Cheat Meal | 100% Vegetarian & Gluten-Free | No Palm Oil | 200g
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Protein bars are a popular snack and offer a convenient source of nutrition. They can serve as a meal replacement or a quick snack between meals. Many people eat protein bars because they contain protein and other nutrients. They are easy to carry and perfect for busy lifestyles. However, not all protein bars are healthy. Some bars may claim to be protein bars, but they actually have more carbohydrates than protein.
How to choose the right protein bar?
Nutritionist Haripriya N. shares five important things to consider when choosing the right protein bar for you:
1. Protein
When choosing a protein bar, look for one that has at least 10 grams of protein per serving. Protein helps build muscle and supports recovery after exercise. It also keeps you full between meals and can reduce cravings. Finding the right protein bar may take some time, as many bars lack sufficient protein to be considered a good option.
When choosing one, keep a simple rule in mind: Choose a protein bar with a high protein content for the best results. Look for bars that contain high-quality protein. Good options include dairy-based proteins such as whey isolates or hydrolysed whey.
2. Carbohydrates
Too many carbohydrates can lead to increased body fat and increased carb cravings. If you want to lose weight, a high-carb diet can make it harder. Also, make sure the protein bar contains fibre from slow-digesting carbs.
When choosing a protein bar, keep a simple rule in mind: Choose bars with less than 10 grams of carbohydrates to prevent weight gain and cravings. Make sure they have at least 5 grams of fibre to help you feel full, keep your blood sugar steady, and aid digestion.
3. Sugar{{/usCountry}}
3. Sugar{{/usCountry}}
Choose a protein bar with no more than six to eight grams of sugar per serving. Manufacturers often add artificial sweeteners and sugar alcohols to improve the protein's taste. These added sugars can also cause side effects, so be cautious when selecting a protein bar.{{/usCountry}}
Choose a protein bar with no more than six to eight grams of sugar per serving. Manufacturers often add artificial sweeteners and sugar alcohols to improve the protein's taste. These added sugars can also cause side effects, so be cautious when selecting a protein bar.{{/usCountry}}
When choosing a protein bar, keep a simple rule in mind: Sugar alcohols such as erythritol, xylitol, mannitol, sorbitol, and maltitol are popular alternatives to sugar. They are less sweet and have fewer calories. However, eating too much of these can cause stomach issues such as bloating and gas, and they may act as laxatives. Therefore, it’s best to limit your intake. You should also avoid refined sugars like corn syrup, sucrose, and high-fructose corn syrup.
4. Fats
Choose protein bars that contain healthy fats, are low in saturated fats and have no trans fats. Healthy fats can come from coconut oil, nuts, nut butters, or seeds like chia seeds.
When choosing a protein bar, follow this simple rule: Pick bars with saturated fats under 3 grams. Always check the ingredient list to avoid trans fats completely, which are often listed as partially hydrogenated oil.
5. Calories
Check the calorie content of a protein bar before you pick one. Avoid those that contain palm or kernel oil. These ingredients are often in chocolate-coated bars and can be less healthy for your diet. Always check the label for better choices.
When choosing a protein bar, follow this simple rule: Before making your choice, check the calorie content. Men should look for options with 170-250 calories per serving. Women should aim for 140-200 calories per serving.
How do you choose a good protein bar?
Choosing a good protein bar can be tough, but these tips can help. Protein bars can be a healthy addition to your meals, but it's up to you to decide whether to include them in your diet. Always check the nutritional labels before buying protein bars, and pay attention to the ingredients.
(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.
This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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