Before you grab that protein bar: Nutritionist shares 5 things to check on labels and choose wisely

Protein bars are a popular snack and offer a convenient source of nutrition. They can serve as a meal replacement or a quick snack between meals. Many people eat protein bars because they contain protein and other nutrients. They are easy to carry and perfect for busy lifestyles. However, not all protein bars are healthy. Some bars may claim to be protein bars, but they actually have more carbohydrates than protein.

How to choose the right protein bar?

What do you look for when choosing a protein bar?(Pexels)

Nutritionist Haripriya N. shares five important things to consider when choosing the right protein bar for you:

1. Protein

When choosing a protein bar, look for one that has at least 10 grams of protein per serving. Protein helps build muscle and supports recovery after exercise. It also keeps you full between meals and can reduce cravings. Finding the right protein bar may take some time, as many bars lack sufficient protein to be considered a good option.

When choosing one, keep a simple rule in mind: Choose a protein bar with a high protein content for the best results. Look for bars that contain high-quality protein. Good options include dairy-based proteins such as whey isolates or hydrolysed whey.

2. Carbohydrates

Too many carbohydrates can lead to increased body fat and increased carb cravings. If you want to lose weight, a high-carb diet can make it harder. Also, make sure the protein bar contains fibre from slow-digesting carbs.

When choosing a protein bar, keep a simple rule in mind: Choose bars with less than 10 grams of carbohydrates to prevent weight gain and cravings. Make sure they have at least 5 grams of fibre to help you feel full, keep your blood sugar steady, and aid digestion.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Sugar {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Choose a protein bar with no more than six to eight grams of sugar per serving. Manufacturers often add artificial sweeteners and sugar alcohols to improve the protein's taste. These added sugars can also cause side effects, so be cautious when selecting a protein bar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Choose a protein bar with no more than six to eight grams of sugar per serving. Manufacturers often add artificial sweeteners and sugar alcohols to improve the protein's taste. These added sugars can also cause side effects, so be cautious when selecting a protein bar. {{/usCountry}}

When choosing a protein bar, keep a simple rule in mind: Sugar alcohols such as erythritol, xylitol, mannitol, sorbitol, and maltitol are popular alternatives to sugar. They are less sweet and have fewer calories. However, eating too much of these can cause stomach issues such as bloating and gas, and they may act as laxatives. Therefore, it’s best to limit your intake. You should also avoid refined sugars like corn syrup, sucrose, and high-fructose corn syrup.

4. Fats

Choose protein bars that contain healthy fats, are low in saturated fats and have no trans fats. Healthy fats can come from coconut oil, nuts, nut butters, or seeds like chia seeds.

When choosing a protein bar, follow this simple rule: Pick bars with saturated fats under 3 grams. Always check the ingredient list to avoid trans fats completely, which are often listed as partially hydrogenated oil.

5. Calories

Check the calorie content of a protein bar before you pick one. Avoid those that contain palm or kernel oil. These ingredients are often in chocolate-coated bars and can be less healthy for your diet. Always check the label for better choices.

When choosing a protein bar, follow this simple rule: Before making your choice, check the calorie content. Men should look for options with 170-250 calories per serving. Women should aim for 140-200 calories per serving.

How do you choose a good protein bar?

Choosing a good protein bar can be tough, but these tips can help. Protein bars can be a healthy addition to your meals, but it's up to you to decide whether to include them in your diet. Always check the nutritional labels before buying protein bars, and pay attention to the ingredients.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read Less

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