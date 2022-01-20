'Being fit is easy,' says Milind Soman as he performs a pullup variation

Milind Soman is our fitness goal – we mean it. The actor, model, fitness enthusiast keeps sharing snippets of his fitness diaries on his Instagram profile to serve us with the regular dollops of motivations to keep prioritising our workouts. Be it running or turning his living space or a garden into his workout arena, there is not much that Milind Soman cannot do.

The actor, a day back, shared a fresh snippet of his workout routine on his Instagram profile and it is giving us new fitness goals. With a video of a pullup variation, Milind also shared a fitness fact about himself – he only exercises 15-20 minutes in a day. The actor wrote that it is important to know the fitness goal we are aiming for and accordingly prioritise our workouts so that we can do all the things we need to do in a day.

Milind shared a video of himself performing a pullup variation in a park of sorts. In the video, Milind can be seen holding on a rod and then pulling his body up with pauses in between. He can be seen performing the pullup in a slow and paused motion before coming back down on the ground. "Pullup variation! Some people find it difficult to believe that I exercise for a total of 15-20min every day but I find that this much is enough to enable me to be fit enough to do the things I want in my life," he wrote. He further noted down his fitness routine for his fans on Instagram - "One set each of 4-5 different exercises at different times during the day. A 5min plank, one set of 50 pushups, one set on the pull up bar, one set on the parallel bar, 2min swinging a mugdal or throwing a kettlebell, whatever seems like fun at that moment. Being fit is easy if you know your goal and make it a priority."

Pullups help in strengthening the muscles of the back, arms and shoulders. They also help in improving grip strength and developing the overall strength of the body. Pullups also help in improving the physical and mental health of the body.