Milind Soman revisits bodyweight exercises that he did 40 years ago

Milind Soman is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, model never fails to serve us with the necessary dollop of fitness motivation that we need to start the day on a high note. Milind's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of himself working out and all of them manage to make us drool. Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar's workout diaries are goals for us as well.

Milind Soman is always up for everything fitness. The actor recently took on a cycling journey from Mumbai to Delhi where he explored alternative options of curbing vehicular pollution. The emissions from vehicles used on a daily basis for transportation add to the accelerating pollution of the earth and is extremely harmful. Milind explored cycling as an alternative that can be approached for short distance travels.

Milind and Ankita also spent New Year's by partying in their own way – they ran a long distance of around 110 kilometers. However, now Milind is back at home. A day back, Milind shared a video of himself working out in a park of sorts. In the video, shared by Milind, he revisited an exercise routine that used to be a part of his daily life 40 years ago. Milind, dressed in a blue tee shirt and a pair of black gym trousers, can be seen doing double bar dips. Balancing his palms to two bars, Milind can be seen pulling his body mid-air and doing pullups repeatedly.

This was one of the bodyweight exercises that he did 40 years ago for swimming. "Started doing one set of double bar dips, every time I see a double bar. Used to do a lot of these, and other bodyweight exercises, as part of my swimming training 40 years ago," read his post. Take a look:

Double bar dips help in strengthening the muscles of the chest, shoulders, triceps, upper back, and lower back. They also help in adding muscle mass to the upper body.