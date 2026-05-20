Bengaluru doctor says 'average Indian eats at the wrong time, sleeps at the wrong time', shares 6 gut-wrecking habits

Staying healthy is not about doing one major thing perfectly, but making many smaller, good choices throughout the day. And according to Dr Parameshwara CM, a Bengaluru-based colorectal surgeon and gut specialist with over 25 years of experience, this is where most Indians go wrong.

It is important to have dinner before 9pm, shares Dr Parameshwara. (Unsplash)

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Taking to Instagram on May 19, Dr Parameshwara stated, “The average Indian eats at the wrong time, sleeps at the wrong time, drinks everything but water, and calls it a normal day.” This is something that he has seen over and over in his career across cities and across age groups.

To help individuals make the right choices, he went on to share six common mistakes that they should try to avoid. They are listed as follows.

1. Eating at midnight

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{{^usCountry}} With our lives getting busier than ever with every passing day, dinner time is taking a backseat and being pushed later into the night. In a typical Indian family, especially in urban areas, dinner time is rarely before 9 pm. According to Dr Parameshwara, “Food eaten after 9 pm doesn't digest; it ferments.” This results in gas , bloating and acid reflux every night. Therefore, it is always better to have an early dinner. 2. Not having a fixed eating schedule {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With our lives getting busier than ever with every passing day, dinner time is taking a backseat and being pushed later into the night. In a typical Indian family, especially in urban areas, dinner time is rarely before 9 pm. According to Dr Parameshwara, “Food eaten after 9 pm doesn't digest; it ferments.” This results in gas , bloating and acid reflux every night. Therefore, it is always better to have an early dinner. 2. Not having a fixed eating schedule {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} By not having a fixed schedule for meals throughout the day, one often tends to skip meals as well as eat at random hours. This leads to the gut being confused, noted Dr Parameshwara, and the “confusion causes cramps, bloating, and IBS (irritable bowel syndrome).” 3. Eating processed and packaged food every day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By not having a fixed schedule for meals throughout the day, one often tends to skip meals as well as eat at random hours. This leads to the gut being confused, noted Dr Parameshwara, and the “confusion causes cramps, bloating, and IBS (irritable bowel syndrome).” 3. Eating processed and packaged food every day {{/usCountry}}

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Eating whole foods is always the healthier option. However, ultra-processed and packaged foods such as biscuits, chips and instant noodles have become a part of the daily lifestyle for many. According to Dr Parameshwara, these have zero nutritional value and are loaded with preservatives. “Your good gut bacteria simply cannot survive this,” he cautioned.

4. Not drinking enough water

Staying well hydrated is a basic necessity for maintaining gut and overall health. According to Dr Parameshwara, “Chronic dehydration is the number one reason Indians get constipation, fissures, and piles.”

5. Not eating enough fibre

The staple Indian diets often include maida, white rice, and no salads, things that have zero fibre, stated Dr Parameshwara. Fibre is one of the most important macronutrients that ensures gut health by slowing digestion, feeding good gut bacteria, and facilitating bowel movement. “Without fibre, waste builds up, hardens and causes real damage,” cautioned the surgeon.

6. Irregular sleep

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Quality sleep cannot be compromised while trying to stay healthy. “Poor sleep inflames the gut lining, disrupts bowel rhythm, and is a direct trigger for acidity and IBS,” noted Dr Parameshwara.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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