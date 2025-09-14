Best anti-hair fall serums to prevent hair loss: Our top 8 picks for stronger hair
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 11:00 am IST
Are you facing excessive hair fall this season? Then time to include anti hair fall serums in your hair care routine.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LOréal Paris Fall Resist Anti Hair Fall Serum with 1.5% Aminexil, Caffeine & Arginine for lesser visible scalp & hair fall, 102ml View Details
|
₹731
|
|
|
Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% + Baicapil Advanced Hair Growth Serum View Details
|
|
|
|
Pilgrim RootActive Anti-Hairfall Serum With Spanish Rosemary View Details
|
|
|
|
Naturali Anti-Hairfall Scalp Serum With Rosemary, Ginseng & Redensyl View Details
|
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,650
|
|
|
Deconstruct Postpartum Hair Loss Control Serum with Biotin and Contains 1% Pea Peptide + 1% Niacinamide | For hair fall after pregnancy | Breastfeeding Safe | 50ml View Details
|
₹808
|
|
|
Traya Natural Hair Growth Serum With 3% Redensyl, 5% Capixyl, 3% Procapil For Increasing Hair Thickness, Natural DHT Blocker, For Hair Fall Control & Growth (30Ml) View Details
|
₹896
|
|
|
Kérastase Genesis Anti-Hair Fall Serum 90ml | Hair Serum for Hair Fall Control | Strengthens Hair | Infused with Aminexil 1.5%, Ginger Root & Caffeine View Details
|
₹5,100
|
|
View More Products