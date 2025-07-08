Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
7 best biotin supplements to fight hair fall naturally: Top picks to try in July 2025

By Tanya Shree
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Strengthen your hair health with the best biotin supplements. Explore the top-rated picks now!

Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets

₹549

HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness

₹499

Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA of Biotin (Manufactured In Australia) Boosts Keratin Levels, Reduce Hair Loss and Promote Regrowth with Nicotinamide, Rose Hips & Vitamin C For Healthy Hair, Skin & Nails For Both Men & Women (30 Tablets)

₹849

Vlados Himalayan Organics Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth - 120 Tablets

₹599

The Body Reserve Plant Based Biotin Tablets -120 Veg Tablets, Biotin from Sesbania with Amla, Grapeseed & Hair Multivitamins, Biotin helps Hair Growth, Strong Hair, Glowing Skin & Nails, For Men Women

₹379

Tata 1mg Biotin + Advanced Tablet,Supports Strong Hair, Skin And Nails (Pack Of 1, 60 Tablets)

₹298

OZiva Plant Based Biotin for Hair Growth| Biotin Powder for Increased Hair Density, Shinier Hair, Healthier Skin & Nails (With Silica, Sesbania Agati), Certified Clean & Vegan, 125g (Classic)

₹678

Are you tired of watching more hair swirl down the drain than stay on your head? You are not alone.  Stress, poor nutrition, and environmental toxins can lead to hair loss. While shampoos and oils offer temporary relief, real change often starts from within. That is where biotin supplements come in. Known as Vitamin B7, biotin plays a key role in strengthening hair follicles, boosting keratin production, and promoting overall scalp health. In this guide, we have rounded up the best biotin supplements in India (July 2025) to help you take control of your hair fall journey and revive your hair’s natural strength and shine. Explore these picks and add them to your diet only after consulting your healthcare provider. 

Try the best biotin supplements to transform your haircare routine.(Adobe Stock)
Try the best biotin supplements to transform your haircare routine.(Adobe Stock)

7 best biotin supplements for hair

Intramuscular biotin and dexpanthenol injections can improve total hair density and decrease hair fall count, as per a study published in The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. Check out the best biotin supplements in India now:

1.

1. Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets
Carbamide Forte Biotin is a high-potency biotin supplement that supports stronger hair, healthier skin, and resilient nails. It helps in fatty acid production for nail strength and promotes scalp health to reduce breakage. This best biotin supplement also supports metabolism, energy, and skin hydration. It is a convenient addition to daily wellness routines, which makes it suitable for men and women.

High strength (10,000 mcg) ideal for hair, skin, and nails

Supports metabolism and nail strength

Budget-friendly option

Lacks additional nutrients like zinc or keratin

Mixed reviews on effectiveness and value

Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets

Customers' reaction: Users report shinier hair and stronger nails. However, opinions are mixed on price-to-value and long-term effectiveness.

2.

2. HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness
Formulated with Vitamin B7, HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin supplement boosts keratin production to improve hair volume and thickness. It reduces nail brittleness, promotes glowing skin, and supports metabolism. This product is ideal for those seeking comprehensive hair, skin, and nail care, with a simple two-tablet daily dosage.

Promotes hair thickness and glow

Easy to swallow tablets

Affordable and widely available

Results may vary

HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness

Customers' reaction: Many users report reduced hair fall and stronger nails. However, some experienced stomach issues or felt the results were inconsistent.

3.

3. Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA of Biotin (Manufactured In Australia) Boosts Keratin Levels, Reduce Hair Loss and Promote Regrowth with Nicotinamide, Rose Hips & Vitamin C For Healthy Hair, Skin & Nails For Both Men & Women (30 Tablets)
Swisse Biotin+ combines 100% RDA biotin with nicotinamide, vitamin C, rose hips, and chamomile. Regular use of the best biotin supplement may support collagen synthesis, reduce hair loss, and promote regrowth. With its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients, this biotin supplement for hair may also improve skin tone and nail strength while hydrating from within.

High quality

Contains skin-loving ingredients (Vitamin C, Chamomile, Rosehip)

Supports keratin and collagen production

Lower biotin dose (30 mcg)

Relatively expensive for the quantity

Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA of Biotin (Manufactured In Australia) Boosts Keratin Levels, Reduce Hair Loss and Promote Regrowth with Nicotinamide, Rose Hips & Vitamin C For Healthy Hair, Skin & Nails For Both Men & Women (30 Tablets)

Customers' reaction: Most customers note stronger hair and better skin health. However, a few find the product pricey for a 30-day supply.

4.

4. Vlado's Himalayan Organics Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth - 120 Tablets
Derived from natural Sesbania extract, this biotin supplement from Vlado's Himalayan Organics improves skin, boosts nail strength, and reduces hair dryness and split ends. This fast-absorbing, clean and additive-free formula makes it a safe, everyday beauty essential.

Plant-based biotin from Sesbania

Fast absorption formula

Clean, natural formulation

Quality feedback is mixed

May not suit everyone (some report increased hair fall)

Vlados Himalayan Organics Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth - 120 Tablets

Customers' reaction: Users report noticeable improvements in hair and nails within weeks. However, some experienced hair fall or questioned product authenticity.

ALSO READ: Whey protein under 1000: 7 budget-friendly picks for muscle gain

5.

5. The Body Reserve Plant Based Biotin Tablets -120 Veg Tablets, Biotin from Sesbania with Amla, Grapeseed & Hair Multivitamins, Biotin helps Hair Growth, Strong Hair, Glowing Skin & Nails, For Men Women
Powered by natural biotin, amla, grape seed, and essential vitamins, this vegan biotin supplement for hair growth from The Body Reserve promotes hair thickness, fights hair fall, and strengthens nails. It is a natural DHT blocker and multivitamin blend that also supports skin radiance and energy levels.

Natural DHT blocker

Rich in multivitamins and minerals

Ideal for complete beauty support

Slightly more expensive

The Body Reserve Plant Based Biotin Tablets -120 Veg Tablets, Biotin from Sesbania with Amla, Grapeseed & Hair Multivitamins, Biotin helps Hair Growth, Strong Hair, Glowing Skin & Nails, For Men Women

Customers' reaction: Customers love the natural ingredients and report glowing skin, improved nail strength, and significantly reduced hair fall.

6.

6. Tata 1mg Biotin + Advanced Tablet,Supports Strong Hair, Skin And Nails (Pack Of 1, 60 Tablets)
Tata 1mg Biotin+ Advanced Supplement is enriched with biotin, amla, bhringraj, and multivitamins. This formula promotes stronger hair follicles, improved nail moisture, and glowing skin. With its antioxidant properties, the best biotin supplement may combat free radical damage, supporting youthful skin and reducing inflammation.

Enriched with amla and bhringraj

Affordable with broad nutritional support

Supports scalp and skin health

Strong smell may be unpleasant

Tata 1mg Biotin + Advanced Tablet,Supports Strong Hair, Skin And Nails (Pack Of 1, 60 Tablets)

Customers' reaction: Many users report less hair fall and healthier nails. However, the unpleasant smell of the tablet and inconsistent results were deal-breakers for some.

ALSO READ: 10 best omega-3 fish oil capsules to strengthen your immunity naturally

7.

7. OZiva Plant Based Biotin for Hair Growth| Biotin Powder for Increased Hair Density, Shinier Hair, Healthier Skin & Nails (With Silica, Sesbania Agati), Certified Clean & Vegan, 125g (Classic)
OZiva’s wholefood biotin powder delivers 10000mcg of plant-derived biotin with bamboo silica, amla, and pomegranate. It claims to boost hair density, improve texture, and support glowing skin. Certified clean and vegan, the best biotin supplement is suitable for teens to seniors.

Wholefood and vegan-certified formula

Great for hair texture and skin radiance

Tastes good

Powder form may not suit everyone

Pricey for the quantity offered

OZiva Plant Based Biotin for Hair Growth| Biotin Powder for Increased Hair Density, Shinier Hair, Healthier Skin & Nails (With Silica, Sesbania Agati), Certified Clean & Vegan, 125g (Classic)

Customers' reaction: Customers loved it for its natural taste and effective results. However, some find the quantity insufficient for the price.

Top features of the best biotin supplements:

 

Best biotin supplementsBiotin strengthFormulation highlightsAdded nutrients
Carbamide Forte Biotin10,000 mcgSupports keratin production, nail strength & energy metabolismNone
HealthKart HK Vitals BiotinNot specified (2 tablets/day dosage)Keratin support, skin glow, metabolism boosterNone
Swisse Biotin+30 mcgPremium Australian formula, skin healing, antioxidant supportNicotinamide, Vitamin C, Rose Hip, Chamomile, Zinc
Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Biotin10,000 mcgNaturally sourced biotin, fast absorption, supports scalp healthNone
The Body Reserve Biotin10,000 mcgNatural DHT blocker, anti-hair fall, strong multivitamin supportFull spectrum of vitamins + minerals, Amla, Grapeseed
Tata 1mg Biotin+ Advanced100% RDA (exact mcg not mentioned)Amla + Bhringraj support, hair follicle strengthMultivitamins, Amino Acids, Antioxidants
OZiva Plant-Based Biotin10,000 mcgWholefood biotin from Sesbania, Certified Vegan & CleanSilica, Amla, Pomegranate, Bamboo Shoot

Does biotin really help with hair growth?

Biotin plays a vital role in producing keratin, the protein your hair is made of, which is why it is often linked to hair growth. For people with a biotin deficiency, supplements may help reduce thinning and prevent hair loss. However, scientific evidence supporting biotin for new hair growth is still limited. A balanced diet usually offers enough biotin, but if you are considering supplements, consult your doctor first.

How to choose the right biotin supplement for hair?

  1. Dosage: Opt for 5,000-10,000 mcg daily unless your doctor recommends otherwise.
  2. Form: Pick the formulation that suits you. They come in different forms like tablets, capsules, gummies, or powders.
  3. Purity: Choose supplements that are free from gluten, GMOs, or artificial additives.
  4. Added nutrients: Biotin combined with zinc, keratin, or collagen offers extra hair benefits.
  5. Trusted brands: Go for reputable, third-party-tested brands and always consult a healthcare provider before starting.

Frequently asked questions

  • What does biotin do for hair?

    Biotin helps your body produce keratin, the key protein in hair, making strands stronger and healthier. It may also reduce hair thinning, especially if you are low on biotin.

  • Is it safe to take biotin every day?

    Yes, biotin is generally safe when taken as directed. However, high doses can interfere with lab test results, so check with your doctor if you are undergoing medical tests.

  • How long does biotin take to work?

    You may start noticing healthier hair, skin, and nails in about 2–3 months of consistent daily use. Results vary depending on your overall health and nutrition.

  • Can I get enough biotin from food?

    Yes! Foods like eggs, nuts, seeds, spinach, and sweet potatoes are great sources. Supplements are typically only needed if you are deficient or targeting hair-related concerns.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

