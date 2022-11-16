Best face masks to fight pollution as per experts

With the coronavirus pandemic gradually receding and the number of fresh cases coming down to a few hundreds, many people may be eager to get rid of their face masks. However, continuing to wear masks could be helpful in not only reducing risk of getting infected from Omicron's new subvariants that are causing prolonged cough and cold these days but also preventing one from the harmful effects of pollution. Masks can offer protection from pollution by filtering out particulate matter and prevent damage to our internal organs like heart, lungs and kidney. So what kind of mask one should really go for? Are cloth masks enough to combat pollution or N95 masks still the best bet? We asked experts. (Also read: Delhi-NCR air pollution: How it's damaging your kidneys, know from expert)

"Masks can offer some protection from pollution. The best masks can filter out particulate matter and to some extent gases. The most widely available masks that fit this profile are N95 and equivalent masks (KN95 FPp2). These block 95% of particulate matter down to 0.3 µm and also will reduce some pollutant gases.These are also very effective in filtering out viruses and bacteria which are already well known due to the pandemic," says Dr. Vivek Anand Padegal, Senior Consultant-Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore.

CLOTH AND DISPOSABLE MASKS NOT AS EFFECTIVE

Dr Padegal says that cloth and disposable masks may not function as effectively as the masks that can minimise exposure to harmful gases.

"Some masks feature components like activated carbon which can reduce further gases such as sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and nitric oxide. Most cloth and disposable surgical masks do not have these capabilities and will not function well to reduce pollution in the inhaled air," adds Dr Padegal.

AVOID MASKS WITH VALVES

Deciding the material and fit of the mask that is the seals and the straps to ensure there is no leak is very important.

"Some masks feature valves which are effective to reduce moisture buildup and breathing. This feature however can spread infections if the person wearing has a viral infection such as Covid. Certain specialized materials also offer some protection from pollution such as neoprene and other nano technology fabrics," says Dr Padegal.

ANY MASK IS BETTER THAN NO MASK

But if you do not have any other mask in sight, cloth mask can offer some protection if not a lot.

"Cloth mask can prevent the pollutants to enter into lungs by 50-60%. Also you can use surgical mask which is very effective. Above that N95 mask is there. Cloth mask is also good as compared to if you are not able to put a mask," says Dr. Piyush Goel, Consultant, Pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals - Gurugram.

