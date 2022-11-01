Yoga for lungs: 5 best exercises to improve your lung capacity

The holistic, old-fashioned science of wellbeing is called Yoga where Yoga poses are made to maintain a strong and healthy respiratory system since your ability to breathe and take in oxygen is improved when your lungs are functioning effectively. A vital factor in preventing lung diseases, increasing immunity and maintaining peak physical fitness is having healthy lungs.

According to health experts, making Yoga a daily practise helps to enhance flexibility, strengthens the chest muscles and keep the body healthy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashram and World Yoga Organisation, suggested, “Start by altering a few aspects of your lifestyle and putting diaphragmatic breathing, basic deep breathing and pranayama exercises like Khand Pranayama, Anulom Vilom and Kapal Bhati into practise. Practice Yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes on three to four days per week.”

He recommended these 5 easy asanas while paying close attention to your breathing:

1. Hastha Uttanasana

Hasta Uttanasana or raised arm yoga pose (Instagram/@nikkiwellsyoga)

Start by taking a straight stance (Samasthithi). Make sure your palms are facing each other as you raise your arms. Gently bend back while keeping your head tucked in between your arms. Your eyes should remain open, and your knees should remain straight.

2. Vajrasana - Thunderbolt pose

Vajrasana(Grand Master Akshar)

With your arms by your sides, maintain a straight posture. Kneel down gently on your mat. Point your toes out and position your pelvis on your heels. Your thighs should press against the calf muscles at this point. Keep your heels a little distance away from one another. With your palms facing up, place them on your knees. Set your back up straight and look ahead.

3. Paschimottanasana - Seated forward bend

Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend(Photo by Benn McGuinness on Unsplash)

Start with Dandasana with your legs extended forward. Keep your back straight as you raise your arms in the air. As you bend forward at the hips and rest your upper body on your lower body, exhale and empty your stomach. Drop your arms and place your fingertips on your big toes. Try to put your nose so close to your knees.

4. Ustrasana - Camel Pose

Ustrasana or camel pose(Photo by madison lavern on Unsplash)

Put your hands on your hips as you sit while kneeling. Your palms should be on your feet as you arch your back. Maintain a neutral neck position. Hold this position for a few breaths. Exhale, then slowly return to the starting position. Pull your hands back and place them on your hips as you stand up tall.

5. Balasana - Child’s Pose

Balasana or Child's Pose or Child's Resting Pose of Yoga(Instagram/mindfulbyminna)

Inhale as you lift your arms above your head while kneeling while standing on your heels. Breathe out as you forward-bend your upper body. Placing your pelvis on the heels, place your forehead on the ground.