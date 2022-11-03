Fight Omicron with these 6 essential nutrients suggested by dietician

Amid the emergence of new Omicron variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, XBB, that are not highly infectious but also evade immunity from past infections and vaccines, it is imperative to eat healthy and boost your immune system for preventing Covid infection. Diet can play a crucial role in prevention of Covid as it helps build resilience against infections. From adding foods rich in Vitamin C, Omega 3 fatty acids, Vitamin D to natural immunity boosters like ginger, amla and turmeric, it is important to work on a healthy meal plan. (Also read: New Omicron subvariants spreading fast; foods you must eat to boost immunity)

"Immunity has become the top most priority after the global pandemic Covid-19 as newer variants keep emerging from Delta to Omicron. Building strong immunity is what we should focus on," says Prachi Shah, Clinical Dietitian and Consulting Nutritionist, Founder, Health Habitat.

DIET TO FIGHT NEW OMICRON VARIANTS

Here are some nutrients that can help boost your immunity amid Omicron spread:

• Keep a check on your protein intake: Include protein in main meals in the form of eggs, seafood, dals and legumes, milk and milk products.

• Vitamin A: Foods like carrots, sweet potato, spinach, broccoli and red bell peppers are rich in Vitamin A. This vitamin is known as anti-inflammatory vitamin as it enhances immune functions.

• Vitamin C: The season for amla and guava is here. They are the richest source of Vitamin C. Try to have either amla or amla juice every day for the entire season.

• Omega 3: It is known to boost heart, brain and eye health but did you know it is also important to support optimal immunity? Foods like walnuts, flax seeds, sea foods, fortified foods are rich in omega 3.

• Zinc: It helps with your metabolism and immunity. A lot of people start with zinc supplements right away but what are the sources via food. Foods like eggs, nuts, seeds like pumpkin seeds, shellfish, legumes are the richest sources of zinc.

• Vitamin D: This vitamin plays a major role in strengthening one’s immunity. The best way to get this vitamin is through sun.

• Avoid refined carbohydrates which are present in items like breads, puffs, cakes and other bakery items.

• Turmeric: It has always been a popular ingredient for immunity as it has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The best way to have it is in the form of warm turmeric milk.

"Apart from diet there are other factors that help you build immunity such as good physical activity, sound sleep, stress free life and hydration," concludes Shah.

