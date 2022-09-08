Vitamin D supplement doesn’t reduce Covid risk: Study

Vitamin D supplements do not reduce risk of Covid-19 or other acute respiratory infections, according to a new study published in medical journal ‘The BMJ’, suggesting that prescribing these supplements to Covid patients may not serve much purpose.

The findings are based on two large clinical trials that showed boosting Vitamin D levels in adults during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic was not associated with protection against respiratory tract infections or Covid-19.

“Vaccination is still the most effective way to protect people from Covid-19...” said Peter Bergman, professor, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, in an editorial.

“Advice should only be that ‘prescribe only when there is deficiency’,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head, pulmonology department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

