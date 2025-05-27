Best supplements women should take for every stage of life: From teenage and breastfeeding to menopause and old age

Your body needs more of certain vitamins and minerals at different ages. For instance, teens have different nutritional needs than postmenopausal women or pregnant and breastfeeding women. So, while vitamin D and calcium are the best for teens, omega-3s and folic acid are needed in your 20s and 30s, if you are planning on getting pregnant. Also read | Breaking silence on women's health: 5 common gynae problems and symptoms you should know Women need different supplements at different life ages. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jeevan Kasara, director and CEO, Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd said, “Every woman goes through numerous physiological changes in her life from the onset of puberty to menopause and even thereafter. To aid in these transitions, specific drugs-grade supplements become vital.”

He added, “When prescribed and supervised by healthcare practitioners, these supplements can promote a woman's health through all stages of life, maintaining well-being, vigour, and hormonal equilibrium continuously.”

Teenage

Jeevan said, “Iron and calcium — Iron supports menstrual deficiency and the potential for anemia, while calcium takes care of bone development.”

Reproductive age

He added, “Folic acid, omega-3, and vitamin D are of utmost importance. Women planning pregnancy must take folic acid for neural tube defect prevention. Omega-3 helps with hormonal balance while vitamin D helps in calcium absorption and strengthens immune response.”

Pregnancy and breast-feeding

Jeevan said, “Taking prenatal multivitamins during pregnancy, which are richly fortified with iron, DHA, folic acid and iodine, make sure to lessen the burden for the expecting mother. This intake supports brain growth and does not even allow birth complications.”

Perimenopause and menopause

According to Jeevan, “These stages require much more vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, and B vitamins to help figure the bone density, mood swings, fatigue levels, and changes in overall energy balance. Women might require Phytoestrogen supplements like soy isoflavones which can decrease the impact of menopause.”

Post-menopause and elderly

Jeevan concluded, “These two categories require vitamin B12, D3, and calcium for the counter measure against osteoporosis and staying healthy neurologically.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.