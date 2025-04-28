Breaking silence on women's health: 5 common gynae problems and symptoms you should know

Women's reproductive health is complex, making it important to bring it into the conversation to raise awareness. Taboo or hush-hush stigma often prevents people from talking about it openly, letting women suffer silently, struggling with the symptoms and not understanding their problems. Some of them can even escalate or, in some cases, turn life-threatening when timely attention is not given. Gynaecological problems are common and affect women. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yashica Gudesar, Director and Unit Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, shared common gynaecological problems in women.

She said, “Gynaecological wellbeing is an essential aspect of a woman's general health, but many women tend to neglect symptoms or postpone treatment because of stigma, ignorance, or just dismissing them as normal. From cramps during menstruation to hormonal imbalances, numerous gynaecological problems can plague a woman at various phases of life. Although most of these conditions are mild and can be treated, some can have a drastic effect on fertility, daily life, and quality of life if left unaddressed.”

Moreover, she went into detail, explaining each issue, elaborating the symptoms.

Here are the 5 common gynaecological issues women face in daily life that Dr. Yashica Gudesar shared:

1. Menstrual irregularities and pain

Cramps are common, but when they become excessive, it may be a sign of Dysmenorrhea.(Shutterstock)

Menstrual issues are one of the most frequent gynaecological issues.

Dysmenorrhea: One of the most common is dysmenorrhea, or painful menstruation. Mild discomfort is to be expected, but some women have severe lower abdominal or back pain that interferes with daily activities. Pain is usually caused by severe uterine contractions that limit blood flow and oxygen supply to the tissues. While dysmenorrhea usually gets better with age and childbearing, severe cases might require medical intervention.

One of the most common is dysmenorrhea, or painful menstruation. Mild discomfort is to be expected, but some women have severe lower abdominal or back pain that interferes with daily activities. Pain is usually caused by severe uterine contractions that limit blood flow and oxygen supply to the tissues. While dysmenorrhea usually gets better with age and childbearing, severe cases might require medical intervention. Menorrhagia: It is heavy bleeding, which is another issue that may cause anaemia and fatigue if left unchecked.

It is heavy bleeding, which is another issue that may cause anaemia and fatigue if left unchecked. Irregular period: Women can also have irregular periods, where the flow or timing of menstruation varies unpredictably. Such irregularity is usually an indication of internal hormonal upset or conditions such as PCOS.

2. Vaginal infections and discharge

A burning sensation indicates Vaginitis.(Shutterstock)

Vaginitis: Changes in vaginal discharge or discomfort in the vaginal area can be indicative of vaginitis, an inflammation usually caused by bacterial, fungal, or yeast infections.

Changes in vaginal discharge or discomfort in the vaginal area can be indicative of vaginitis, an inflammation usually caused by bacterial, fungal, or yeast infections. Symptoms: They may include itching, burning, or changes in discharge colour and odour. Such infections are common and often easily treatable, but recurring episodes should be evaluated by a gynaecologist.

3. Ovarian cysts and PCOS

Missed periods may hint at PCOS or PCOD.(Shutterstock)

Ovarian cysts: They are fluid-filled sacs that develop on or around the ovaries. Many women have cysts at some point without any noticeable symptoms. In most cases, they dissolve naturally, but persistent or large cysts may require medication or even surgical intervention. Regular monitoring through pelvic exams and ultrasounds is crucial.

PCOS and PCOD: A more chronic condition affecting the ovaries is Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) or PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease). This hormonal disorder causes the ovaries to produce multiple immature follicles that fail to release eggs, leading to irregular periods, acne, excessive hair growth, mood swings, and potential infertility. Managing PCOS requires a combination of medication, lifestyle changes, and hormonal regulation.

ALSO READ: Acne to infertility: Hidden impact of PCOS on women's health

4. Endometriosis and Fibroids

Digestive problems also occur when one suffers from Endometriosis.(Shutterstock)

Endometriosis: It is a painful condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, often on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or even the bowel and bladder. This can lead to severe pelvic pain, painful intercourse, digestive problems, and infertility. While the exact cause is still unknown, treatment options include hormonal therapy, pain management, and surgery in severe cases.

It is a painful condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, often on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or even the bowel and bladder. This can lead to severe pelvic pain, painful intercourse, digestive problems, and infertility. While the exact cause is still unknown, treatment options include hormonal therapy, pain management, and surgery in severe cases. Uterine fibroids: They are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus. They can cause heavy periods, pelvic pain, and frequent urination. Treatment varies from watchful waiting to medication or surgical removal, depending on the size and symptoms.

5. Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and Incontinence

There's a constant urge to pee because of UTI.(Shutterstock)

UTI: Many women experience UTIS, which occur when bacteria enter the urinary tract. Common symptoms include a burning sensation while urinating, lower abdominal pain, and the urge to urinate frequently. Factors like pregnancy, sexual activity, and diabetes increase the risk. Prompt treatment with antibiotics usually resolves the infection.

Many women experience UTIS, which occur when bacteria enter the urinary tract. Common symptoms include a burning sensation while urinating, lower abdominal pain, and the urge to urinate frequently. Factors like pregnancy, sexual activity, and diabetes increase the risk. Prompt treatment with antibiotics usually resolves the infection. Urinary incontinence: Another issue women may face, especially post-childbirth or during menopause, is urinary incontinence, the inability to control bladder function. While often considered embarrassing, it is treatable through pelvic floor exercises, medication, or surgical options.

ALSO READ: UTI and yeast infections: Causes, symptoms, treatment and all that you need to know

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.