Home / Lifestyle / Health / Bhagyashree calls pomegranates ‘elixir of youth’, spills health benefits | Watch
health

Bhagyashree calls pomegranates ‘elixir of youth’, spills health benefits | Watch

Gushing over a ‘host of benefits’ that pomegranates come packed with, Bhagyashree dropped a viral video on why she ‘personally leans towards’ this juicy fruit ‘while every one talks about berries’
Bhagyashree calls pomegranates ‘elixir of youth’, spills health benefits | Watch  (Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 04:04 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

When she is not busy slaying ethnic photoshoots or giving us serious travel FOMO with her exotic getaways, Bollywood actor and fitness addict Bhagyashree is seen channelling her certified nutritionist vibes to share lesser known health secrets with fans and this week is no different. Gushing over a “host of benefits” that pomegranates come packed with, Bhagyashree dropped a viral video on why she “personally leans towards” this juicy fruit “while every one talks about berries”.

Taking to her social media handle, as has been her weekly routine for over a year in Covid-19 lockdowns, Bhagyashree shared a health info video where this week she enlightened fans and fitness enthusiasts about the pomegranates which she termed as the “elixir of youth”. The video featured the diva sitting with freshly sliced pomegranates and its ruby-like seeds in a bowl.

Suggesting the fruit for women to ensure a smooth and better menopause, she shared in the caption, “While every one talks about berries... I personally lean towards pomegranates. This delicious fruit has a host of benefits. It has phytoestrogens that help in the reduction of hot flashes and night sweats (sic).”

Bhagyashree added, “It has anti-oxidants for your skin. It has fiber that helps in reduction of cholesterol and helps regulating insulin levels. It has Vit C and Vit K to increase your immunity. #fruit #nutrition #healthyfood #fruits #healthhacks #goodhealth #juicyfruit #pomegranate #eatwell #fruitlover #nutritious #womenshealth (sic).”

Additional benefits:

Pomegranate juice is basically health packed in a glass as it lowers blood pressure, improves cholesterol, cleanses plaque from arteries, promotes good sleep and may be prudent to add to a heart-healthy diet. Its high level of iron content helps increase red blood cells to prevent Anaemia and also aids proper digestion while soothing the tummy during indigestion courtesy its secretion of enzymes.

Topics
bhagyashree health viral video fruit fitness
