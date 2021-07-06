Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhagyashree shares a cinnamon honey recipe to manage hypertension, read here
health

Bhagyashree shares a cinnamon honey recipe to manage hypertension, read here

Bhagyashree's Tuesday Tip includes a cinnamon and honey recipe that helps manage hypertension. The actor took to Instagram today to talk about the condition and ways to reduce systolic blood pressure.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Bhagyashree shares a cinnamon honey recipe to manage hypertension, read here

The immunity-boosting cinnamon packs in loads of health benefits. But did you know that this spice can also help relieve hypertension? Going by Bhagyashree’s latest Instagram video, cinnamon is a great ingredient to add to your daily diet to help reduce your systolic blood pressure. Yes, you read that right.

Bhagyashree took to Instagram today to post a video in which she shared her Tuesday Tip with followers. In the video, she talked about hypertension and how people who are just finding out the symptoms can tackle this condition with just two simple ingredients.

Bhagyashree said that people dealing with hypertension should consume cinnamon and honey in the morning to tackle the symptoms of systolic blood pressure. She shared the recipe and also suggested relaxing in nature as one of the options.

ALSO READ: Bhagyashree makes jaws drop by kneeling on a Swiss ball, exercises entire core

The video begins with Bhagyashree saying, “Hypertension is the number one killer today and all of us living in big cities face stress all the time. So, what do we have to do? Well, try and be in nature that’s the number one stress killer. But for those beginning on hypertension there’s this Tuesday tip that I am going to tell you. Take a wee bit of cinnamon powder, mix it with honey and have it first thing in the morning, and see your systolic pressure go down.”

In the caption, Bhagyashree shared the recipe that people can follow to manage their systolic blood pressure. She wrote, “#tuesdaytipswithB Bring down your systolic pressure with this simple tip. Mix 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder with a 1/4 teaspoon honey and have it in the morning. Don’t have anything for 30mins post that.”

Bhagyashree added, “Hypertension affects almost 1/8th of our population, making it the leading cause of premature death according to the National Health Family Survey. So, it’s about time we check our BP parameters.”

Bhagyashree also shared a few more benefits of cinnamon. “Cinnamon also helps for reducing your blood sugar, keeping your hunger hormones, Ghrelin in control and keeping your cholesterol in check. So, spice up people,” she wrote.

What do you think of her tip?

Topics
bhagyashree cinnamon hypertension
