Bhagyashree reveals lesser known health perks of ‘ghar ki kurkuri, taazi bhindi'

The green vegetable, lady finger, might be consumed in different ways in varied cuisine depending from culture to culture but Bollywood star Bhagyashree made our eyes pop out as she munched on tall okra, raw. Flaunting her home garden, Bhagyashree was seen eating a raw lady finger plucked by her husband and while it may make some of you cringe, the actor spilled the beans on some of the lesser known health secrets of ‘bhindi’ which will surely encourage you to include it in your diet.

Taking to her social media handle, Bhagyashree shared a video featuring her in a breezy crimson cut sleeves top with her luscious tresses left open down her back in side-parted hairstyle and a no-makeup look. Zooming in the camera on the ladyfinger plant with tall pods and flowers, the video opens to Bhagyashree strolling towards her husband, Himalay Dassani, who immediately cautions that she even eats the vegetable raw.

“Organic Okra/Bhendi homegrown, thanks to my hubby (sic),” Bhagyashree shared in the caption. She added, “Packed with Vit C, Vit K, Vit A, Magnesium its also got anti-oxidants and fiber. Known to control blood sugar, regulate bowels and relieve gas, bloating and constipation. This is one vegetable you must include in your weekly meals (sic).”

In the video, Bhagyashree is heard revealing that it is a practice in Ayurveda to soak lady finger overnight and then drink its water to control blood sugar levels. “It’s got so much of fibre that it takes care of your constipation, gas, bloating everything,” she quipped.

Bhagyashree concluded the informational health video by advising, “Kurkuri bhindi khao aur health banao (Eat crispy lady finger and maintain health).”

Additional benefits:

The lady finger pods have a mucilaginous feature that contains a soluble form of fiber and the entire plant is edible and packed with health benefits that include aiding weight loss, bettering eyesight and helping in hair health. Eating bhindi raw also helps lower cholesterol, aid digestion, improves anaemic condition and may even have anticancer properties.

