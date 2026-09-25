Billionaire founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares her diet and fitness secrets in exclusive interview: 'No fried food'

When you're one of the most successful self-made entrepreneurs in the world, running Asia's largest insulin manufacturing ecosystem, your calendar isn't just busy — it's packed to the minute. Yet, at the sidelines of Suhel Seth's latest book launch at The Leela Palace Bengaluru, Biocon Group chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke exclusively with Hindustan Times about what actually keeps her grounded, fit, and thriving.

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At 73, the self-made billionaire — Forbes puts her net worth at over $3 billion — appears fit enough for a morning run before a board meeting. There are no fad diets, no biohacks, no elaborate routines involved. Just pure consistency. Also read | Mira Rajput interview: Why she doesn't believe in 'good' or 'bad' food and swears by intuitive eating over strict diets

Inside Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's workout routine

When asked whether she has daily mental health or calming rituals to manage her high-stakes life, Mazumdar-Shaw shared her well-being is anchored in a daily physical routine.

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{{^usCountry}} "I do have a very regular routine," she said, adding, "I live in a very nice part of town, where the air is very pure, and of course, I do a ritual of walking at least 2 km in the morning every day when I'm in Bengaluru." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I do have a very regular routine," she said, adding, "I live in a very nice part of town, where the air is very pure, and of course, I do a ritual of walking at least 2 km in the morning every day when I'm in Bengaluru." {{/usCountry}}

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Her morning doesn't end there. "I get up, I have my breakfast, and then I go and do my walk, do some aerobics and a little bit of yoga, then I have a quick swim, and then get to work," she detailed. In total, she dedicates almost one and a half hours every single day to walking, aerobics, yoga and swimming.

The diet: no intermittent fasting, just 'real food'

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While other corporate leaders chase wellness trends, Mazumdar-Shaw keeps her nutrition straightforward. What about intermittent fasting? "No, I don't do all that," she said.

Instead, she follows clean, sensible boundaries. "I am on a diet which is very healthy — no fried food, no dessert, no sweets, and very low carbs," she said. And coffee? She doesn't deny herself. "That I have as and when I want," she added with a smile.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw eschews intermittent fasting for simple rules: no fried food, no sweets, very low carbs — and coffee whenever she wants.

How her routine aligns with WHO recommendations

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Mazumdar-Shaw's regimen is a textbook model for healthy ageing. According to the World Health Organisation's guidelines for adults aged 65 and over, regular activity is essential for cardiorespiratory fitness, muscle strength, mobility and cognitive health.

WHO recommends 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, like brisk walking or leisurely swimming, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous activity per week. Mazumdar-Shaw far surpasses this, logging over 10 hours weekly through walks and swims.

WHO also recommends muscle-strengthening on two or more days a week, and balance and mobility work on at least three days a week to prevent falls. Mazumdar-Shaw's mix of aerobics and yoga covers both.

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By combining regular cardio, strength and balance work, and a clean, low-carb diet, Mazumdar-Shaw proves that high-powered longevity isn't about a secret formula — it's about showing up for yourself every day.

More about Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is executive chairperson of Biocon and Syngene International. A first-generation entrepreneur, she started Biocon in her garage in 1978 and has led it for more than four decades, per Biocon.com. She has been chairperson since its inception.

She was named to the TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people in 2010 for her pioneering work in making biopharmaceutical drugs affordable in the developing world. Among her many honours are the Padma Shri, conferred by the President of India in 1989, and the Padma Bhushan in 2005.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.