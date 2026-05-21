Bloating after meals? Gastroenterologist explains when it may signal irritable bowel syndrome: From excess gas to cramps
Bloating is not always due to heavy meals or overeating. Sometimes it may indicate towards a more serious and chronic health problem.
After eating a heavy meal bloating or even overeating, which is the feeling of tightness or fullness in the abdomen, is very common. To ease the discomfort, many may resort to temporary fixes like walking, drinking warm water, or taking antacids. However, if bloating happens frequently or without a clear reason, then you need to pay close attention as it may signal an underlying digestive condition that should not be ignored.ALSO READ: IBS vs IBD: Gastroenterologist shares the main differences between the two common gut conditions
So to decode when bloating may indicate an underlying ailment, we spoke to Dr Shankar Lal Jat, HOD of gastroenterology at Manipal Hospitals in Jaipur, who shed light on what chronic bloating may allude to, beyond just the usual causes like overeating or heavy meals.
What can chronic bloating mean?
“When the feeling of abdominal fullness or tightness appears regularly, even without clear triggers, it may signal an underlying digestive issue. In some cases, it can be linked to conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), where the gut becomes unusually sensitive and reactive,” Dr Jat stated, observing how it can indicate a indicate a deeper gut-health concerns rather than occasional abdominal tightness after eating.
What is Irritable Bowel Syndrome?
“IBS is a functional digestive disorder in which the intestine appear normal, but do not perform their functions normally, mainly because of a lack of normal communication between the brain and the intestines. It is frequently associated with reasons such as stress, irregular gut movement, food sensitivities, imbalances in gut bacteria, and past infections,” the doctor explained what is irritable bowel syndrome.
Furthermore, many people notice that certain triggers can worsen IBS symptoms, including hormonal changes during periods, foods like dairy or gluten, and stress. While the triggers may vary from person to person, IBS which shows up through recurring digestive problems that should not be ignored.
What are some signs of IBS?{{/usCountry}}
Furthermore, many people notice that certain triggers can worsen IBS symptoms, including hormonal changes during periods, foods like dairy or gluten, and stress. While the triggers may vary from person to person, IBS which shows up through recurring digestive problems that should not be ignored.
What are some signs of IBS?{{/usCountry}}
Here are some of the signs that could signal bloating associated with IBS:
- Abdominal Pain or cramps, usually related to the urge to stool.
- Excess gas and bloating.
- Diarrhoea, constipation or alternating between the two.
- Mucus in stool.
- Feeling like you’re unable to empty your bowels after stool.
Prevention tips to manage IBS better
Here’s a brief guide from the gastroenterologist on how people can manage IBS:
- Increase fibre intake gradually: Helps regulate digestion without putting stress on the gut.
- Limit foods that cause gas: Cutting down on dairy, gluten and gas forming foods can reduce discomfort.
- Stay well hydrated: Water supports smoother digestion and helps prevent constipation.
- Follow a low FODMAP approach: Choosing easily digestible foods can ease pressure on the gut.
- Exercise regularly: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week (around 30 minutes a day, five days a week) to support healthy digestion.
- Manage stress effectively: Practices like yoga, meditation and relaxation techniques can help calm the gut-brain connection and keep symptoms under control.
Frequent bloating is easy to ignore, but when it becomes a pattern, it deserves attention.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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