Body oils for glowing, soft skin: 8 top-rated options your skin will thank you for
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 12:36 pm IST
When your body screams moisture, you know you need a bottle of body oil. Here are 8 top-rated options for you.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
PalmerS Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Body Oil With Vitamin E, 8.5 Fl Oz View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
THE LOVE CO. Body Oil | With Coconut, Almond & Jojoba Oils | Deep Hydration & Skin Plumping | Non-Greasy, Fast Absorbing Formula | Reduces Dryness, Softens & Smoothens Skin | 100ml (Japanese Cherry Blossom) View Details
|
₹249
|
|
|
Plum BodyLovin Vanilla Vibes Body Oil | Intense Moisture & Instant Glow | Long Lasting Warm Vanilla Fragrance | Non-Greasy & Lightweight | Soft & Nourished Skin | For Dry To Very Dry Skin - 100ml View Details
|
₹239
|
|
|
Keya Seth Aromatherapy Skin Defence Orange Body Oil Skin Lightening, Rejuvenating Non-Sticky for Daily Use After Bath, Massage Oil Enriched with Orange & Vitamin C. 400ml View Details
|
₹220
|
|
|
Forest Essentials After Bath Oil Nargis | After Shower on Wet Skin | Keeps Skin Hydrated in just 2 Mins | For Lightly Scented & Soft Skin | For Daily Use View Details
|
₹1,850
|
|
|
Bio-Oil Original Face & Body Oil Suitable for Scar Removal | Uneven Skin Tone| Stretch Marks & Ageing Signs for Glowing Skin with Vitamin A & E | All Skin Types |125ml View Details
|
₹731
|
|
|
Nat Habit Cold Pressed 100% Pure Sesame (Til) Oil for Skin, Body Massage Oil for Deeply Moisturized Skin, 200ml View Details
|
₹269
|
|
|
Life & Pursuits Turmeric Body Oil 200 ml - Ayurvedic Natural Body Massage Oil with Vitamin E, Coconut Oil, Almond & Squalane| Reduces Dark Spots, Brightens Skin, Hydrates & Moisturizes Dry Skin View Details
|
₹549
|
|
