Meet these 7 best-selling lip crayons on Amazon India that beauty lovers can’t stop buying

The beauty of lip crayons lies in the fact that it seamlessly gives you the nourishment of a lip balm and the matte finish of a lipstick, making it a must-have in your vanity kit. Their creamy, long-lasting glide-on formulas make them ideal for quick touch-ups, on-the-go glam, or those moments when you need a polished look in seconds. Top 7 lip crayons for your plump, vivacious lips(AI generated)

From subtle nudes to ravishing reds, beauty enthusiasts are crazy for lip balms. So much so, that during the last month, Amazon India sold over a 1,000 lip crayons of a particular brand. Check out our list of the best-selling lip crayons on Amazon India.

Top 7 bestsellers

MARS Long Lasting Crayon Lipstick delivers bold, smooth color that glides effortlessly and stays put for hours. Its creamy matte formula feels lightweight and keeps lips comfortable without drying. The crayon design allows precise application, making it ideal for daily wear. Amazon users appreciate its high pigmentation, budget-friendly price, and impressive staying power. Many highlight its non-sticky finish and wide shade range, making it a reliable pick for anyone seeking affordable, long-lasting matte lips.

Staze 9to9 Pout On Matte + Smudgeproof Lip Crayon offers intense color payoff with a smooth, velvety finish that lasts from morning to night. Its smudge-proof formula resists fading, making it perfect for long workdays and events. The crayon format ensures easy, controlled application. Amazon users love its lightweight feel, long wear, and vibrant shades. Many reviewers note that it stays intact even after meals, making it a dependable matte crayon for everyday confidence.

FACES CANADA Ultime Pro HD Intense Matte Lipstick delivers rich, full-coverage color with a luxurious matte finish. The high-definition formula glides smoothly and offers long-lasting comfort without cracking. Its sleek design makes it easy to apply and reapply on the go. Amazon users praise its premium texture, intense pigmentation, and comfortable wear. Many appreciate how it elevates everyday makeup with bold, professional color that stays put for hours without feeling heavy.

Colors Queen Color It All Long Lasting Crayon Lipstick provides striking, full-bodied color with a soft matte finish that lasts throughout the day. The creamy, blendable formula ensures smooth application and keeps lips feeling hydrated. Its crayon style makes shaping and filling lips quick and effortless. Amazon users enjoy its affordability, vibrant shades, and smooth texture. Many mention its long-lasting performance and comfortable matte effect, making it a popular option for daily makeup lovers.

Maybelline New York Matte Ink Crayon Lipstick offers intense, saturated color with a feather-light matte finish. Its long-wear formula resists smudging and fading, while the built-in sharpener ensures precise application every time. Perfect for travel and everyday use, this crayon gives bold lips with zero mess. Amazon users highlight its exceptional longevity, comfortable wear, and variety of flattering shades. Many appreciate how it stays vibrant for hours without reapplication.

SUGAR Cosmetics Matte as Hell Crayon Lipsticks deliver ultra-pigmented color with a smooth, velvety matte finish that lasts for hours. The creamy texture glides effortlessly and keeps lips comfortable without settling into lines. Each crayon comes with a sharpener for perfect precision. Amazon users praise its long wear, striking shades, and premium feel. Many love how it combines intense color payoff with a lightweight formula ideal for all-day matte lip looks.

Nykaa MATTE-ilicious Lip Crayon provides bold, matte color with a buttery-smooth formula that applies evenly and stays comfortable for hours. Its rich pigmentation delivers full coverage in one swipe, while the crayon design ensures precision shaping. Amazon users appreciate its long-lasting finish, flattering shades, and non-drying texture. Many mention that it feels luxurious, offers excellent payoff, and suits both everyday wear and special occasions.

FAQs on lipstick How is a lip crayon different from regular lipstick? Lip crayons are typically easier to apply, more precise, and often have a lightweight, creamy texture. Many offer buildable color and a more natural finish.

Are lip crayons long-lasting? This depends on the formula. Matte and semi-matte lip crayons are usually longer-lasting, while balm-like, hydrating ones may need more frequent reapplication.

Do lip crayons dry out the lips? Many modern lip crayons include moisturizing ingredients. Matte versions can be a bit drying for some people, so applying a lip balm beforehand helps.

Can I use a lip crayon as a lip liner? Yes! Due to their pointed tip, lip crayons can outline and fill the lips, acting as both liner and lipstick.

