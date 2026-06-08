Brain tumour myths vs facts: Neurosurgeon debunks 4 common myths on World Brain Tumour Day 2026

Diagnosis of a tumour is always scary. If that is present in and around the brain, the situation is considered to be much more dire. Speaking with HT Lifestyle for World Brain Tumour Day 2026, Dr Raghav Singhla, senior consultant, neurosurgery, at Paras Health, Gurugram, acknowledged that brain tumour diagnosis can trigger anxiety right away.

Not all headaches are a sign of brain tumour. (Unsplash )

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However, he noted that misconceptions travel fast in the age of internet self-diagnosis, which can cause needless panic and make sensitive situations worse. It can also result in real warning signs to be ignored.

“The very first step toward understanding brain well-being is the need to separate fact from fiction,” noted the neurosurgeon. He went on to share four myths and debunk them with real facts.

Myth 1: All brain tumours are cancerous.

Fact: Over half of primary brain tumours are non-cancerous. Though they grow slowly and don't spread to other parts of the brain or body, benign tumours can still cause problems based on where they are and how big they get, cautioned Dr Singhla.

Myth 2: Cell phones cause brain tumours.

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{{^usCountry}} Fact: Decades of worldwide studies show no solid link between the radiofrequency energy from mobile phones and a higher tumour risk. Studies keep looking, but so far, scientists have not concluded that mobile phones cause more tumours. Myth 3: Frequent headaches mean you have a tumour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fact: Decades of worldwide studies show no solid link between the radiofrequency energy from mobile phones and a higher tumour risk. Studies keep looking, but so far, scientists have not concluded that mobile phones cause more tumours. Myth 3: Frequent headaches mean you have a tumour. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fact: Headaches are very common, and most times they’re linked to stress, migraines, or simple dehydration. But a brain tumour headache is usually a bit different; it usually stands out. It often feels worse right at the start of the day, first thing in the morning, and it comes with other signs, such as nonstop nausea, unexplained vomiting, or sudden changes in eyesight. Myth 4: A diagnosis is always a death sentence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fact: Headaches are very common, and most times they’re linked to stress, migraines, or simple dehydration. But a brain tumour headache is usually a bit different; it usually stands out. It often feels worse right at the start of the day, first thing in the morning, and it comes with other signs, such as nonstop nausea, unexplained vomiting, or sudden changes in eyesight. Myth 4: A diagnosis is always a death sentence. {{/usCountry}}

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Fact: Brain tumour treatment results have gotten way better with time. With new tech, surgeons can remove tumours more accurately, causing less harm to healthy tissue. Because of this, lots of patients can heal well and lead lively, happy lives again, assured the neurosurgeon.

“A brain tumour diagnosis is life-changing, but it's not the hopeless verdict it once was,” he stated “Medical advances now turn those previously unmanageable diagnoses into things we can handle. Your best weapon is the right information. So, if you or your loved one gets weird, persistent neurological issues, skip the search bar and hit up a doctor for an accurate assessment.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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