Breast cancer deaths expected to rise worldwide with a staggering 1 in 20 women predicted to be diagnosed globally: WHO

Breast cancer diagnoses and deaths are expected to surge worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This alarming trend is attributed to various factors, including an ageing population, changing lifestyles, and inadequate access to healthcare services. The findings were published in the journal Nature Medicine. Also read | Shocking cancer crisis in India: 3 in 5 Indians die after diagnosis, women hit hardest, says new study A new report warns against rising breast cancer cases. (Pexel)

Breast cancer statistics

Breast cancer diagnoses and deaths are projected to surge worldwide by 2050, the World Health Organization’s cancer agency, International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), has said. In 2022, approximately 2.3 million women worldwide were diagnosed with breast cancer, and 670,000 died from the disease, according to IARC's research. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women globally, it added.

Globally, one in 20 women will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime, with cases up 38 percent and deaths up 68 percent over the next 25 years, according to an analysis by IARC. Their study found that if current trends continue, there will be 3.2 million new cases and 1.1 million deaths a year worldwide by 2050.

Projected trends

The WHO predicts a significant increase in breast cancer diagnoses and deaths worldwide, with low and middle-income countries being disproportionately affected. The surge in breast cancer cases is expected to be driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and changes in reproductive patterns.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women worldwide but its burden is not evenly distributed. The highest rates of breast cancer incidence are found in Western and Northern Europe, as well as in North America. In contrast, many low and middle-income countries have limited access to breast cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment services, leading to poorer outcomes.

It's essential to acknowledge these trends and work towards improving breast cancer awareness, screening, and treatment options worldwide, as about a quarter of breast cancer cases can be prevented, the study’s authors said. For example by reducing alcohol intake, maintaining a healthy weight and becoming more active.

“Every minute, four women are diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and one woman dies from the disease, and these statistics are worsening... countries can mitigate or reverse these trends by adopting primary prevention policies… and by investing in early detection and treatment,” said the IARC scientist Dr Joanne Kim, one of the authors of the report.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.