Bryan Johnson shares his morning routine to ‘achieve immortality by 2039’: From same breakfast everyday to red light cap

Entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast Bryan Johnson has shared a detailed look at his morning routine, which includes early morning sunlight, red light therapy, workout, sauna and more. Bryan, who has publicly spoken about his efforts to extend human lifespan, says his routine is part of his goal of trying to “live forever.”

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Sharing his morning routine in a September 11 Instagram post, Bryan said, “This is my morning routine as someone trying to achieve immortality by 2039.” (Also read: Bryan Johnson says this simple 'post-meal habit' can reduce blood fat by 72%, improve sleep, digestion and heart health )

Inside Bryan Johnson’s morning routine

Johnson said he wakes up naturally at around 5:30 am and starts his day by getting exposure to morning light. “The first thing I do is get light in the eyes, set my circadian rhythm,” he said. He then follows his oral hygiene routine, which includes brushing his teeth, using a water flosser and scraping his tongue. He also uses eye drops.

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{{^usCountry}} As part of his morning routine, Johnson said he wears a red light cap for six minutes, which he uses to stimulate hair growth. He then heads downstairs to wake up his dog, Katara, before preparing his breakfast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of his morning routine, Johnson said he wears a red light cap for six minutes, which he uses to stimulate hair growth. He then heads downstairs to wake up his dog, Katara, before preparing his breakfast. {{/usCountry}}

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“Then I make breakfast, which is the same thing every day. I’ll put the details on the screen. I take my morning pills with longevity mix,” he said.

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Run, workout and sauna

Johnson has recently added a run in the park with his dog Katara to his routine. “This is a new part of my daily routine, which I really love,” he said.

After returning home, he works out, explaining that he is currently training to be able to dunk a basketball. His morning routine then includes 20 minutes in a sauna set to 200°F (around 93°C). “I then sauna for 20 minutes at 200 degrees Fahrenheit,” Johnson said, adding that he has also shared details about what he wears during his sauna sessions.

40 minutes of IHHT

After showering, Johnson drinks 20 ounces of water with Blueprint Electrolyte. He then spends around 40 minutes doing intermittent hypoxia-hyperoxia training (IHHT).

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“And then I’ll do 40 minutes of IHHT. We are retesting this protocol. I have a breakdown video coming soon,” he said. IHHT involves alternating periods of breathing air with different oxygen concentrations. Johnson said he is currently retesting the protocol as part of his routine.

The final part of his morning routine includes some quick skincare before he prepares lunch for himself and Katara. He then begins his workday. “Then I start the work day and I’ll work about nine hours. And that’s my morning routine as someone who’s trying to live forever,” Johnson concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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