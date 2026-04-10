Bryan Johnson says intimacy with his partner enhances health, Indian neurologist reacts: 'Biohackers overthink sex'

Tech entrepreneur and biohacker Bryan Johnson is back in the news. On April 9, he shared on X that being intimate with his longtime partner, Kate, helped his health. According to Bryan, known for his multi-million-dollar 'Project Blueprint' to reverse his biological age, his post-coital health data showed that his prolactin, oxytocin, and vagal tone improved.

Bryan Johnson with his girlfriend Kate Tolo. (Bryan Johnson/YouTube)

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Biohackers are overthinking sex

“Just had sex with Kate… here’s the data: sex triggered a post coital prolactin surge, driving vagal tone 23 percent above baseline and holding it there for 7 hours straight, producing a 100 percent sleep score and 86 percent recovery. The body and mind are pretty happy with the situation,” Bryan shared on X.

However, his X insight garnered criticism from health experts, including Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad. Dr Sudhir said Bryan was overthinking and overcomplicating the sexual intimacy between partners. “Biohackers are overthinking sex,” he noted.

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{{^usCountry}} Shining light upon Bryan's claims, Dr Sudhir noted that though after orgasm, prolactin rises, oxytocin increases, vagal tone improves, which, in turn, can help with sleep and relaxation, it does not mean one should turn sex into a spreadsheet metric. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shining light upon Bryan's claims, Dr Sudhir noted that though after orgasm, prolactin rises, oxytocin increases, vagal tone improves, which, in turn, can help with sleep and relaxation, it does not mean one should turn sex into a spreadsheet metric. {{/usCountry}}

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He explained, “Yes, after orgasm prolactin rises, oxytocin increases, and vagal tone improves. This can help with sleep and relaxation. But turning sex into a spreadsheet metric? That is where we are getting it wrong.”

“You don’t need a wearable, a recovery score and a data dashboard to tell you that intimacy feels good,” Dr Sudhir said.

Facts about sex

Dr Sudhir also shared some facts about sex that are really important to know, as Bryan's post may promote the idea that all sexual acts lead to better health outcomes, ignoring the very notion of consent, mutual pleasure, and understanding between partners.

Dr Sudhir highlighted that regular, healthy sexual activity is linked to better sleep, lower stress, improved mood, and stronger relationships. However, he also pointed out that the uncomfortable truth is that not all ‘sex’ is equal.

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He warned, “Partnered intimacy (sex with spouse or partner) is associated with emotional bonding, sustained well-being, and real connection. Porn-driven stimulation is associated with short dopamine spikes, potential desensitisation, and becomes less satisfying over time. (It is not a moral judgment but just normal neurobiology).”

Meanwhile, the neurologist pointed out that the major concern is that people today are having less sex than before. “Underlying reasons are more screens, more stress, long working hours, sleep deprivation, and less connection,” he added.

The real takeaway, as per Dr Sudhir, is that sex is not a biohack; it is a human experience. “If you optimise everything, but lose connection, what exactly are you optimising? Bottom line: Sex can improve sleep, mood, and well-being, but it is not a performance metric,” he added.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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