Burn 300 calories in 25 minutes? Fitness coach shares full-body workout to lose weight, reduce fat and get you toned

Want to get stronger, burn calories and build consistency with your workouts? A quick full-body routine can help you stay active even on busy days. Fitness and weight loss coach Mackenzie recommends a ‘20-minute full-body’ workout featuring a combination of squats, curls, presses, glute work and weighted core exercises.

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Mackenzie shared the routine in her August 15 Instagram post, writing: “By October you could be 15lbs lighter, stronger and more confident…. or you could be stuck starting over (again).” She added: “Burn 300 calories in 25 mins. 20-minute full-body burner. The choice is yours, but my plan makes it so easy.” (Also read: Skipping meals, chasing calories? Fitness coach reveals 6 everyday nutrition mistakes women in their 20s and 30s make )

According to Mackenzie, her approach focuses on three key elements: “The right workouts that’ll burn fat and get you toned (30 minutes, 5 times a week), a simple calorie deficit supported by weekly meal plans, and a system that keeps you motivated and consistent so you never want to quit!”

Try this 20-minute full-body workout

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{{^usCountry}} The routine combines lower-body movements, upper-body exercises and core work, with each exercise performed for 12 reps. 1. Squat with dumbbell raise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The routine combines lower-body movements, upper-body exercises and core work, with each exercise performed for 12 reps. 1. Squat with dumbbell raise {{/usCountry}}

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Start with a squat while holding a dumbbell. As you stand up, raise the dumbbell to engage the upper body along with the legs.

2. Hammer curl to press-up

Hold dumbbells with your palms facing inward. Perform a hammer curl, then press the weights overhead before returning to the starting position.

3. Side-to-side squat with bicep curl

Step from side to side into a squat while incorporating a bicep curl with dumbbells. The movement combines lower-body work with arm training.

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4. Glute bridge hold drops

Get into a glute bridge position and keep your hips elevated before performing controlled drops. The exercise targets the glutes and posterior chain.

5. Right-leg extension with weighted crunch

Lie on your back and perform a controlled leg extension with the right leg while incorporating a weighted crunch.

6. Left-leg extension with weighted crunch

Repeat the same movement on the left side, combining leg and abdominal work.

Consistency matters

Mackenzie's workout combines compound movements and isolated exercises, making it a compact full-body routine. However, the number of calories burned can vary depending on factors such as body weight, workout intensity, rest periods and fitness level.

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Her larger message is centred on consistency. As she wrote in her post: “Waiting only makes it harder. It’s time to take action now and go into this next season completely transformed!”

If you're new to strength training, start with a manageable weight, prioritise proper form and increase resistance gradually as you become more comfortable with the movements.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.