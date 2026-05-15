‘Burnout is not just fatigue’: Mumbai doctor warns about rising lifestyle exhaustion in young adults
Constant pressure to stay productive is leading to burnout in young people. Dr Gaurav Gupta warns how it can seriously affect mental and physical health.
Chronic stress, irregular routines, lack of sleep, and growing emotional isolation are quietly pushing many young adults towards burnout, often mistaken as just “normal tiredness” in today’s always-on lifestyle. Constant pressure to stay productive can take a serious toll on both physical and mental health.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gaurav Gupta, Consultant Internal Medicine, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, highlights how modern lifestyles are driving this rising wave of exhaustion and burnout among youth and working professionals. (Also read: Are you ignoring early heart warning signs? Cardiologist shares what to know before turning 50 )
Pressure to stay productive is worsening stress levels
He explains that in today’s fast-paced world, constant pressure to stay productive often leads people to ignore basic physical and emotional needs. “In our modern era, people are encouraged to be always busy and productive and tend to ignore physical and emotional symptoms of suffering, deprive themselves of sleep and meals,” says Dr Gupta. “With time, these imbalances cause chronic stress and inhibit recovery.”
According to him, irregular eating patterns and lack of sleep significantly affect the body’s ability to recover and maintain energy balance. “An irregular eating schedule lowers the body’s energy stability and insufficient sleep hinders both physical and mental rehabilitation,” he adds.{{/usCountry}}
According to him, irregular eating patterns and lack of sleep significantly affect the body’s ability to recover and maintain energy balance. “An irregular eating schedule lowers the body’s energy stability and insufficient sleep hinders both physical and mental rehabilitation,” he adds.{{/usCountry}}
Dr Gupta points out that burnout is no longer limited to working professionals. Young adults and students are increasingly experiencing what he calls “lifestyle fatigue.”
“Today, burnout is not restricted to working people. Youth and young adults are also facing lifestyle fatigue,” he says. He attributes this rise to academic pressure, job insecurity, emotional stress, and increasing social isolation.
“Mental and physical fatigue among young people has increased due to academic stress, work competition, fear of losing jobs, emotional pressure, and pressure to perform.”
He also highlights how reduced face-to-face interaction and over-dependence on digital communication have weakened emotional support systems. “Excessive reliance on digital communication has decreased meaningful social interaction and emotional support,” Dr. Gupta explains.
Symptoms people often ignored
Many people, he says, mistake burnout symptoms for normal stress and continue pushing through exhaustion. “These symptoms are often disregarded as ‘normal stress’ and people keep going without help because they are exhausted,” he notes.
Common symptoms include headaches, dizziness, irritability, poor concentration, body aches, sleep disturbances, and brain fog. Importantly, he stresses that burnout is not simply solved by sleep. “Burnout is not just fatigue and will improve with sleep; it can be a consequence of lifestyle and persist despite good sleep.”
If left unaddressed, chronic burnout can affect productivity, relationships, and mental health, potentially leading to anxiety, depression, and emotional isolation.
Dr Gupta emphasises early recognition and lifestyle correction as key to recovery. “Getting a good night’s sleep, eating a well-rounded diet, managing stress, exercising, getting emotional support, and taking breaks from excessive work pressure can help recharge the body and improve wellbeing,” he advises.
He concludes with a reminder, “It is not normal to be tired all the time, particularly if it is affecting your health and wellbeing.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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