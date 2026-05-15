‘Burnout is not just fatigue’: Mumbai doctor warns about rising lifestyle exhaustion in young adults

Chronic stress, irregular routines, lack of sleep, and growing emotional isolation are quietly pushing many young adults towards burnout, often mistaken as just “normal tiredness” in today’s always-on lifestyle. Constant pressure to stay productive can take a serious toll on both physical and mental health.

Burnout symptoms often misunderstood as normal stress in today's fast-paced life. (Image by Pixabay)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gaurav Gupta, Consultant Internal Medicine, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, highlights how modern lifestyles are driving this rising wave of exhaustion and burnout among youth and working professionals. (Also read: Are you ignoring early heart warning signs? Cardiologist shares what to know before turning 50 )

Pressure to stay productive is worsening stress levels

He explains that in today’s fast-paced world, constant pressure to stay productive often leads people to ignore basic physical and emotional needs. “In our modern era, people are encouraged to be always busy and productive and tend to ignore physical and emotional symptoms of suffering, deprive themselves of sleep and meals,” says Dr Gupta. “With time, these imbalances cause chronic stress and inhibit recovery.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, irregular eating patterns and lack of sleep significantly affect the body’s ability to recover and maintain energy balance. “An irregular eating schedule lowers the body’s energy stability and insufficient sleep hinders both physical and mental rehabilitation,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, irregular eating patterns and lack of sleep significantly affect the body’s ability to recover and maintain energy balance. “An irregular eating schedule lowers the body’s energy stability and insufficient sleep hinders both physical and mental rehabilitation,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr. Gupta warns that burnout affects not only professionals but also young adults facing lifestyle fatigue due to academic stress. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Dr Gupta points out that burnout is no longer limited to working professionals. Young adults and students are increasingly experiencing what he calls “lifestyle fatigue.”

“Today, burnout is not restricted to working people. Youth and young adults are also facing lifestyle fatigue,” he says. He attributes this rise to academic pressure, job insecurity, emotional stress, and increasing social isolation.

“Mental and physical fatigue among young people has increased due to academic stress, work competition, fear of losing jobs, emotional pressure, and pressure to perform.”

He also highlights how reduced face-to-face interaction and over-dependence on digital communication have weakened emotional support systems. “Excessive reliance on digital communication has decreased meaningful social interaction and emotional support,” Dr. Gupta explains.

Symptoms people often ignored

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Many people, he says, mistake burnout symptoms for normal stress and continue pushing through exhaustion. “These symptoms are often disregarded as ‘normal stress’ and people keep going without help because they are exhausted,” he notes.

Chronic burnout, often mistaken for normal tiredness, is increasingly affecting youth due to academic and social pressures. (Unsplash)

Common symptoms include headaches, dizziness, irritability, poor concentration, body aches, sleep disturbances, and brain fog. Importantly, he stresses that burnout is not simply solved by sleep. “Burnout is not just fatigue and will improve with sleep; it can be a consequence of lifestyle and persist despite good sleep.”

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If left unaddressed, chronic burnout can affect productivity, relationships, and mental health, potentially leading to anxiety, depression, and emotional isolation.

Dr Gupta emphasises early recognition and lifestyle correction as key to recovery. “Getting a good night’s sleep, eating a well-rounded diet, managing stress, exercising, getting emotional support, and taking breaks from excessive work pressure can help recharge the body and improve wellbeing,” he advises.

He concludes with a reminder, “It is not normal to be tired all the time, particularly if it is affecting your health and wellbeing.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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