Buying a protein shake? Expert shares 7 red flags to check before you buy it

Protein shakes are one of the easiest and most convenient ways to increase your protein intake. While they can be a quick solution for meeting your daily protein needs, it's important to pay attention to what's inside them. Not all protein shakes are created equal. Some products may contain added sugars, artificial ingredients, low-quality protein sources, or unnecessary fillers that can work against your health goals. That's why the expert recommends looking beyond the marketing claims and carefully reading the nutrition label before making a purchase so you can make an informed choice about both the quality and quantity of protein you're consuming.

What's inside your protein shake? Check before you buy (Freepik)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

“Protein shakes can be helpful, but not all are equal. Always check the label for protein quality, added sugars, and unnecessary additives instead of trusting marketing claims. A good protein shake should support your goals, not overload you with hidden sugars or ultra-processed ingredients,” Dietitian Surabhi Sharma, Head Dietetics & Nutrition, at Max Hospital, tells Health Shots.

Why does reading the label matter?

According to the expert, Protein shakes are often marketed as convenient nutrition solutions, but not all products are created equal. Reading the label helps consumers understand exactly what they are consuming, including the amount and quality of protein, added sugars, artificial ingredients, allergens, and other additives.

A label can reveal whether a product genuinely supports fitness and health goals or is essentially a highly processed beverage with a protein claim. It also helps consumers to avoid ingredients that may trigger allergies or digestive discomfort or interact with specific health conditions. Informed label reading allows people to match a product to their nutritional needs rather than relying solely on marketing claims.

What factors to check?

When evaluating a protein shake, consumers should pay attention to:

Protein content: Check the grams of protein per serving. Most adults looking to support muscle maintenance or recovery typically seek around 15–30 grams per serving, depending on individual needs. Added sugar: Check both total sugar and added sugar. Some protein shakes contain significant amounts of sugar, which can substantially increase calorie intake. Amino acid profile: Look for products that provide all essential amino acids, particularly leucine, which plays a key role in muscle protein synthesis. Allergens and dietary compatibility: Check for dairy, soy, gluten, nuts, or other allergens. Ensure the product aligns with dietary preferences and restrictions.

Red flags that should make you think twice

Excessive added sugars: Some shakes contain sugar levels comparable to soft drinks or desserts, which may undermine health and weight-management goals. Proprietary blends: Labels that hide the exact amount of each ingredient under a "proprietary blend" make it difficult to assess effectiveness and quality. Long lists of artificial additives: Numerous artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners, thickeners, and preservatives may not necessarily make a product unsafe, but they can indicate a highly processed formulation. Unrealistic claims: Be cautious of products claiming dramatic muscle gain, rapid fat loss, detoxification, or miraculous health benefits. These claims are often not supported by strong scientific evidence. Extremely low protein relative to calories: A shake marketed as a protein product should provide a meaningful amount of protein relative to its calorie content. Poor transparency: If a manufacturer provides limited information about sourcing, testing, or ingredient quantities, consumers should exercise caution. Digestive side effects: If a product contains sugar alcohols or certain additives and repeatedly causes bloating, gas, or digestive discomfort, it may not be the right choice for that individual.

How to choose the right protein shake?

The "best" protein shake depends on an individual's goals, dietary preferences, health status, and activity level.

For muscle recovery: Choose a shake with 20–30 grams of high-quality protein. Whey protein is often preferred because of its strong amino acid profile and rapid absorption. For weight management: Prioritise higher protein content with limited added sugars. Look for products that support satiety without excessive calories. For vegetarians or vegans: Select plant-based protein blends that combine different protein sources to provide a more complete amino acid profile. For older adults: Higher-quality protein with adequate leucine content may help support muscle maintenance as people age. For general health: Focus on products with transparent labelling, moderate ingredient lists, appropriate calorie levels, and minimal unnecessary additives.

Some of the options from Amazon based on these factors:

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.