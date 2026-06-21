California dentist with over 40 years of experience warns 'never do these 4 things when you brush your teeth'

Dental hygiene is often treated as a mindless daily chore, but minor mistakes in your brushing technique can lead to long-term oral damage, expensive procedures, and even systemic health issues. A veteran dentist is sounding the alarm on the most common mistakes people make at the sink, explaining how changing a few simple habits can drastically improve your health. Also read | Don't brush your teeth before sleeping? Doctor explains why skipping brushing may do more harm than just risk cavities

Only brush in gentle circles, per the dentist, or let an electric brush do the work for you.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

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In a June 19 Instagram post, Dr Mark Burhenne, a dentist based in California, US, with more than four decades of experience, issued a warning to his followers: "Never do these 4 things when you brush your teeth." For those looking to improve their oral hygiene, the dentist offered a promising outcome if these habits are corrected. "Avoid doing these four things, and you will notice a big difference (and your teeth will be much healthier)," Dr Burhenne said.

Here are the four critical mistakes he urged everyone to stop making immediately:

1. The direct 'sawing' motion

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{{^usCountry}} Many people aggressively scrub their teeth horizontally, a habit that can damage both enamel and gums. Instead, the technique needs to be much gentler. "Do not use a sawing back and forth motion. Only brush in gentle circles," Dr Burhenne shared, adding, "If you use an electric, the circles' motion is done for you — hold the brush gently on each tooth and let it do the work." 2. Rinsing immediately after brushing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people aggressively scrub their teeth horizontally, a habit that can damage both enamel and gums. Instead, the technique needs to be much gentler. "Do not use a sawing back and forth motion. Only brush in gentle circles," Dr Burhenne shared, adding, "If you use an electric, the circles' motion is done for you — hold the brush gently on each tooth and let it do the work." 2. Rinsing immediately after brushing {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Spitting out excess toothpaste is correct, but washing your mouth out with water immediately afterwards actually washes away the benefits of your toothpaste. "Do not rinse afterwards. If you’re using a nano-hydroxyapatite or fluoride toothpaste (I don’t recommend the latter), you need those ingredients to sit on the teeth to work their magic; if you rinse, then they’re gone," Dr Burhenne shared, highlighting that the therapeutic ingredients need time to bond with your enamel. 3. Using stiff bristles and keeping brushes too long {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spitting out excess toothpaste is correct, but washing your mouth out with water immediately afterwards actually washes away the benefits of your toothpaste. "Do not rinse afterwards. If you’re using a nano-hydroxyapatite or fluoride toothpaste (I don’t recommend the latter), you need those ingredients to sit on the teeth to work their magic; if you rinse, then they’re gone," Dr Burhenne shared, highlighting that the therapeutic ingredients need time to bond with your enamel. 3. Using stiff bristles and keeping brushes too long {{/usCountry}}

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When it comes to toothbrush selection, firmer is definitely not better. Furthermore, keeping a toothbrush until it frays is a recipe for oral health decline. Dr Burhenne said, "Do not use medium bristles. Use extra soft only. People really underestimate how sharp bristles are and how much damage they can do." He further noted that the lifespan of a proper toothbrush is much shorter than most people think: "You also need to replace those extra soft bristles every four to six weeks. Waiting months or even years to replace them causes cavities, sensitivities, and gum recession."

4. Skipping professional cleanings

With rising living costs, people may view dental visits as optional luxuries, especially if insurance coverage lapses. Dr Burhenne strongly advises against this mindset, noting that oral health is deeply tied to the rest of the body. "Do not skip teeth cleanings even if you lose your dental insurance. Those dental cleanings have a direct impact on how clear your skin is, your heart and brain health, your blood sugar levels, and more," Dr Burhenne warned.

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To prevent systemic health complications down the road, he suggested prioritising the dentist over other cosmetic expenses. "Skip a haircut or two and pay cash for the cleaning — otherwise, your whole body suffers, and it could be more expensive in the long run to not do this simple maintenance," Dr Burhenne concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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