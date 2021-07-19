Camila Cabello flaunts tummy as she slams trolls, spreads body positivity

Camila Cabello's body, specifically her tummy, has become the topic of much criticism and discussion, and like the rest of the women in the world who hate being judged on the changes in their body, Camila also had had enough with body shamers and her message of body positivity will light you up. Taking to her social media feed, Camila shut down trolls and haters who couldn't stop commenting negatively about the Havana singer's au natural body without becoming negative herself, promoting body positivity and ending with a display of her perfect pitch.

Camila was out and about for a run in the park wearing a black crop top and leggings when she was clicked, and like most candid celebrity pictures where they aren't looking their best, these too quickly went viral, and the former Fifth Harmony member just had to interject.

Posting a video of herself in the same outfit to TikTok, the 24-year-old singer shared the post explaining how she was made to feel bad about her little tum and that hating your body was passé . In the video titled “i luv my body”, she revealed, “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy and I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” she went on, “And I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time.” Camila expressed her frustration through her tone and expressions.

She went on, “And I was like, ‘damn', but then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season. I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we got to own that, baby.”

She concluded her video by singer the telling lyrics to En Vogue's Give Him Something He Can Feel. This isn't the first time that Camila has been trolled for showing off her natural body, not too long ago, in early June, Camila was snapped in Miami at the beach with her boyfriend of two years, Shawn Mendes and then too she was criticised harshly for her body. However, fans were quick to support Camila, and one comment read, “I’ll never stop talking about how hot is Camila Cabello’s body (sic),” another read, “YOU’RE A BEAUTIFUL NORMAL HUMAN WOMAN BEING, JUST LIKE THE REST OF US FLESHY BEINGS!” one fan chimed in. “This is normal, girls. Please follow the lead of real beauty and truth. Not superficial ideas that are unrealistic, dangerous & manipulating (sic) .”

