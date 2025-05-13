Can arthritis affect young people in their 20s? Doctor busts 5 myths about autoimmune arthritis

Autoimmune arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease where the body’s immune system starts attacking the joints, leading to swelling, pain and stiffness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Praveen Tittal, director of orthopaedics at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Autoimmune arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis, and lupus-related arthritis, is frequently misconceived. With the appropriate guidance and treatment plan, living an active and full life with autoimmune arthritis is absolutely feasible.” The doctor further busted several myths related to autoimmune arthritis. Also read | Yoga vs strength training: Study explores hack to manage arthritis pain Joint pain is common in arthritis.(Shutterstock)

Myth 1: Arthritis occurs only in elderly persons

Fact: Among the most common misbeliefs is that arthritis is an old people's disease. Actually, autoimmune arthritis can affect people as young as in their 20s or even younger. Unlike the wear-and-tear osteoarthritis, autoimmune arthritis involves the immune system attacking healthy joints by mistake.

Myth 2: Joint pain is the sole symptom

Fact: Although joint pain and stiffness are classic symptoms, autoimmune arthritis may also produce fatigue, low-grade fever, weight loss, and organ involvement. Early diagnosis is essential to avoid chronic joint damage and systemic complications.

Myth 3: Exercise exacerbates arthritis

Fact: Most people think exercise will worsen arthritis, but regular, controlled exercise actually aids in keeping joints flexible, less stiff, and overall better. Under good medical guidance, such exercises as swimming, walking, and yoga can be very effective. Also read | Understanding Arthritis: Causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment explained

Following a prescribed medication regimen is vital to control rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.(Pexels)

Myth 4: No treatment is available

Fact: Due to advances in medicine, autoimmune arthritis is now treatable. Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) and biologics have changed the course for many patients, inhibiting joint damage and enhancing quality of life.

Myth 5: Diet makes no difference

Fact: While diet on its own cannot heal arthritis, an anti-inflammatory, well-balanced diet high in omega-3 fatty acids, fruits, and vegetables can be an adjunct to medical therapy. Stepping away from processed foods as well as staying at a healthy weight also serve to minimise joint pressure. Also read | World Arthritis Day 2024: Early warning signs in women, effect of weather, obesity and everything else you need to know

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.