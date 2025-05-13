Yoga vs strength training: Study explores hack to manage arthritis pain

Strengthening muscles through strength training has been the most popular hack to beat osteoarthritis. However, according to a new study led by University of Tasmania, yoga can be as helpful as working out in the gym to stay fit and beat arthritis pain. The clinical trial was published in JAMA Network Open, which showed that yoga and strengthening exercises can have similar effects on arthritis pain. In fact, over a period of 24 weeks, people with yoga showed great improvements in pain, physical function, and mood. Also read | 5 Yoga exercises to manage arthritis, strengthen your joints, alleviate pain The study observed that yoga and strengthening exercises can have similar effects on arthritis pain.(Shutterstock)

Yoga can help manage knee osteoarthritis.(Pexels)

Findings of the study

To understand the effects of yoga and strength training in combatting arthritis pain, 117 adults were chosen for the study. The study group consisted of mostly women (72.6 percent) with an average age of 62.5 years, diagnosed with knee osteoarthritis. These participants reported moderate knee pain and were randomly assigned to two groups. One group practiced yoga, and the other group followed a strength training routine. Same schedule of workout was followed by both the groups - two supervised group sessions and one home session per week for 12 weeks, followed by three home sessions per week for another 12 weeks.

After the 12-week study period, participants of both groups reported significant decrease in pain. This helped in observing that yoga was not inferior to strengthening workout. However, a surprising trend was observed. Participants of the yoga group stuck with the routine than the participants in the strength training group. The yoga group reported 70.2 percent adherence compared to 60 percent in the strengthening group. This helped in understanding that yoga is easier to sustain at home, making it a long-term workout choice to manage pain.

The authors of the study added, “We hypothesised that yoga would demonstrate superior efficacy compared with strengthening exercise in alleviating joint pain and improving functional limitations and quality of life among patients with knee osteoarthritis.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.