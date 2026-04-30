Can autism or ADHD be diagnosed in adulthood? Psychologist shares what they look like in adults
Expert debunks common myths and discloses how ADHD and autism can be masked for years, well into adulthood.
Austism is usually thought of as a school-age condition, typically associated with the quiet, aloof student who keeps to themselves, avoids eye contact, struggles to pick up on social cues, but can speak at length about very niche interests, and feels overwhelmed by noise. Similarly, ADHD is commonly linked to the stereotypical ‘problem child' who is always fidgeting, leaving their seat, unable to sit still and overly talkative. Because of these familiar images, usually such neurodevelopmental conditions are associated with childhood, affecting behaviour, learning and social interaction in school settings.ALSO READ: Does screentime cause autism? Pediatric neurologist shares what actually happens and why parents need to be carefulBut can autism or ADHD develop in adulthood? Many may be under the misconception that they cannot be diagnosed later in life because they are so strongly associated with childhood and school behaviour, whether it is the quiet, aloof child or the so-called ‘problem-child.’
We spoke to Anupama Ghose, Healthcare Operations Lead and Supervising Clinical Psychologist at Rocket Health, who answered three important questions.
1. Can adults be diagnosed with autism or ADHD?
The psychologist answered, “Yes, although these are neurodevelopmental conditions originating in early childhood, adults can be diagnosed with Adhd or autism if there is enough evidence of the traits being present since childhood.”
This makes one thing clear. ADHD and autism do not suddenly appear in adulthood. The traits have always been present in childhood, even if they went unnoticed or were misunderstood. It is just getting diagnosed late, as opposed to the conventional early school years diagnosis based on problematic school behaviours.
Ghose further explained that adult diagnoses of ADHD and autism often stem from “limited awareness in childhood or masking of symptoms." This means some adults have long struggled with inattention or social problems but were overlooked earlier.
In school, they may have been dismissed as behavioural issues or personality traits, labelled as the inattentive student who ‘doesn’t try hard enough' or the excessively shy child who avoids eye contact.{{/usCountry}}
In school, they may have been dismissed as behavioural issues or personality traits, labelled as the inattentive student who ‘doesn’t try hard enough' or the excessively shy child who avoids eye contact.{{/usCountry}}
As the psychologist reminded, some people mask their symptoms better by developing their own coping strategies that help them function better, even while underlying neurodevelopmental traits remain unrecognised.
2. What are the common signs in adults that may indicate ADHD or autism?{{/usCountry}}
As the psychologist reminded, some people mask their symptoms better by developing their own coping strategies that help them function better, even while underlying neurodevelopmental traits remain unrecognised.
2. What are the common signs in adults that may indicate ADHD or autism?{{/usCountry}}
Here are some of the signs the psychologist shared with us that indicate undiagnosed ADHD and autism in adults:
Signs of ADHD in adults
- Persistent inattention leading to careless mistakes at work
- Difficulty with planning, organisation and managing schedules
- Trouble starting tasks or leaving them unfinished midway through
- Constant need for novelty, making it hard to stick to routine or boring tasks
- Restlessness, difficulty sitting still, or waiting in line
- Frequent fidgeting
- Impulsivity, including impulsive spending
- Difficulty waiting for their turn
- Interrupting others or finishing their sentences
Signs of autism in adults
- Difficulty with social communication and interaction
- Trouble understanding others' perspectives, facial expressions, or emotional cues
- Preference for fixed routines and discomfort with change
- Challenges with flexibility in thinking or behaviour
- Sensory sensitivities (discomfort to loud noise, bright light, textures)
- Getting anxious or suffering from chronic fatigue from trying to keep up with social expectations
3. What if someone wasn’t diagnosed or didn’t struggle in school, could they still have ADHD or autism?
Usually, people assume that anyone with ADHD and autism will have visible struggles in school, whether socially or academically. But what about someone who never seemed to have any issues, performed well academically, and appeared socially adjusted too, had friends and good relationships with peers? The psychologist clarified that the absence of a school-time diagnosis does not mean the condition was not present. ADHD and autism originate in early development, but their visibility can vary widely.
“Neurodevelopmental disorders, if present in a person, would be there right from school years, whether identified/ diagnosed or not. But research has shown some people with adhd or autism are high functioning, which means they learn to compensate for their difficulties and mask their symptoms by developing coping strategies that help them pass through structured environments," Ghose said, revealing that ‘masking’ is the reason why these traits are overlooked, with adults being labelled as talkative, quiet, introverted, lazy as a child, rather than having their underlyin difficulties recognised.
But when do these difficulties become more prominent? They surface in adulthood, when life becomes more complex and demands increase, such as managing workplace multitasking, independent living, and navigating complex relationships.
Lastly, for diagnosis, Ghose reminded that symptoms like inattention, restlessness, or social difficulty are not exclusive to ADHD or autism. They can overlap with other conditions, such as anxiety, stress, trauma, or even lifestyle factors like excessive screen use. This means the diagnosis needs to be precise and requires deeper evaluation before reaching a conclusion.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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