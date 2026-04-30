Can autism or ADHD be diagnosed in adulthood? Psychologist shares what they look like in adults

Austism is usually thought of as a school-age condition, typically associated with the quiet, aloof student who keeps to themselves, avoids eye contact, struggles to pick up on social cues, but can speak at length about very niche interests, and feels overwhelmed by noise. Similarly, ADHD is commonly linked to the stereotypical ‘problem child' who is always fidgeting, leaving their seat, unable to sit still and overly talkative. Because of these familiar images, usually such neurodevelopmental conditions are associated with childhood, affecting behaviour, learning and social interaction in school settings.ALSO READ: Does screentime cause autism? Pediatric neurologist shares what actually happens and why parents need to be carefulBut can autism or ADHD develop in adulthood? Many may be under the misconception that they cannot be diagnosed later in life because they are so strongly associated with childhood and school behaviour, whether it is the quiet, aloof child or the so-called ‘problem-child.’

Adults may experience difficulties in the workplace and in relationships if they have masked their symptoms for a long time.(Picture credit: Unsplash)

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We spoke to Anupama Ghose, Healthcare Operations Lead and Supervising Clinical Psychologist at Rocket Health, who answered three important questions.

1. Can adults be diagnosed with autism or ADHD?

The psychologist answered, “Yes, although these are neurodevelopmental conditions originating in early childhood, adults can be diagnosed with Adhd or autism if there is enough evidence of the traits being present since childhood.”

This makes one thing clear. ADHD and autism do not suddenly appear in adulthood. The traits have always been present in childhood, even if they went unnoticed or were misunderstood. It is just getting diagnosed late, as opposed to the conventional early school years diagnosis based on problematic school behaviours.

Ghose further explained that adult diagnoses of ADHD and autism often stem from “limited awareness in childhood or masking of symptoms." This means some adults have long struggled with inattention or social problems but were overlooked earlier.

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{{^usCountry}} In school, they may have been dismissed as behavioural issues or personality traits, labelled as the inattentive student who ‘doesn’t try hard enough' or the excessively shy child who avoids eye contact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In school, they may have been dismissed as behavioural issues or personality traits, labelled as the inattentive student who ‘doesn’t try hard enough' or the excessively shy child who avoids eye contact. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As the psychologist reminded, some people mask their symptoms better by developing their own coping strategies that help them function better, even while underlying neurodevelopmental traits remain unrecognised. 2. What are the common signs in adults that may indicate ADHD or autism? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the psychologist reminded, some people mask their symptoms better by developing their own coping strategies that help them function better, even while underlying neurodevelopmental traits remain unrecognised. 2. What are the common signs in adults that may indicate ADHD or autism? {{/usCountry}}

Experiencing anxiety at work due to difficulty engaging in social situations, along with making mistakes because of inattention, can significantly impact both performance and overall well-being. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Here are some of the signs the psychologist shared with us that indicate undiagnosed ADHD and autism in adults:

Signs of ADHD in adults

Persistent inattention leading to careless mistakes at work

Difficulty with planning, organisation and managing schedules

Trouble starting tasks or leaving them unfinished midway through

Constant need for novelty, making it hard to stick to routine or boring tasks

Restlessness, difficulty sitting still, or waiting in line

Frequent fidgeting

Impulsivity, including impulsive spending

Difficulty waiting for their turn

Interrupting others or finishing their sentences

Signs of autism in adults

Difficulty with social communication and interaction

Trouble understanding others' perspectives, facial expressions, or emotional cues

Preference for fixed routines and discomfort with change

Challenges with flexibility in thinking or behaviour

Sensory sensitivities (discomfort to loud noise, bright light, textures)

Getting anxious or suffering from chronic fatigue from trying to keep up with social expectations

3. What if someone wasn’t diagnosed or didn’t struggle in school, could they still have ADHD or autism?

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Usually, people assume that anyone with ADHD and autism will have visible struggles in school, whether socially or academically. But what about someone who never seemed to have any issues, performed well academically, and appeared socially adjusted too, had friends and good relationships with peers? The psychologist clarified that the absence of a school-time diagnosis does not mean the condition was not present. ADHD and autism originate in early development, but their visibility can vary widely.

“Neurodevelopmental disorders, if present in a person, would be there right from school years, whether identified/ diagnosed or not. But research has shown some people with adhd or autism are high functioning, which means they learn to compensate for their difficulties and mask their symptoms by developing coping strategies that help them pass through structured environments," Ghose said, revealing that ‘masking’ is the reason why these traits are overlooked, with adults being labelled as talkative, quiet, introverted, lazy as a child, rather than having their underlyin difficulties recognised.

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But when do these difficulties become more prominent? They surface in adulthood, when life becomes more complex and demands increase, such as managing workplace multitasking, independent living, and navigating complex relationships.

Lastly, for diagnosis, Ghose reminded that symptoms like inattention, restlessness, or social difficulty are not exclusive to ADHD or autism. They can overlap with other conditions, such as anxiety, stress, trauma, or even lifestyle factors like excessive screen use. This means the diagnosis needs to be precise and requires deeper evaluation before reaching a conclusion.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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