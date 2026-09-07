Can back pain be prevented? Physician Dr Rachit Gulati shares simple movement habits to adopt

Back pain is a problem that currently affects people of all ages. Sitting at a desk for extended periods of time, watching too much television, not exercising enough, sitting with bad posture and lifting incorrectly can begin to cause stress on the back.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rachit Gulati shared that there are some things that cannot always be avoided when it comes to back pain, but there are easy ways to keep the spine strong and lower the risk of the pain growing.

“The positive thing is that back pain does not require a rigorous workout every time you want to safeguard your back. There are simple adjustments you can make to your sitting, standing and moving positions during the day that can make a difference,” he stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The three simple rules to protecting your back, as per Dr Gulati, are: Move frequently: Do not sit or stand in a single position for long periods of time.

Do not sit or stand in a single position for long periods of time. Strengthen regularly: Work on your core, back and leg muscles.

Work on your core, back and leg muscles. Lift smart: Use legs to lift and never make jerky, sudden, or twisting movements. Keep your body moving throughout the day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The three simple rules to protecting your back, as per Dr Gulati, are: Move frequently: Do not sit or stand in a single position for long periods of time.

Do not sit or stand in a single position for long periods of time. Strengthen regularly: Work on your core, back and leg muscles.

Work on your core, back and leg muscles. Lift smart: Use legs to lift and never make jerky, sudden, or twisting movements. Keep your body moving throughout the day {{/usCountry}}

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The first habit Dr Gulati wants people to adopt is to move more. In his words, “A very common error is to remain in the same place for too long. Spending hours sitting in the same position can cause tightness in the back and hip muscles and overall stiffness.”

If a person is not exercising at the end of the day, they can build physical activity into their schedule throughout the day.

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Some basic routines to observe, as per Dr Gulati, include:

Do not sit for longer than 10 minutes - get up and move around for a few minutes.

Sit for short periods when sitting at work or at school.

Avoid always relying on lifts or vehicles for short distances; use stairs when possible.

Add in simple stretches and mobility exercises throughout the day.

Regular exercise keeps muscles supple and active. It also helps prevent the body from getting used to a certain position.

We need to find time for some movement within our busy schedule.

Build strength, not just flexibility

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While stretching will help make the back more flexible, a person also needs back strength. During daily activities, the muscles of the abdomen, hips, back, and legs help support the spine, noted Dr Gulati.

“Over time, inactive individuals can start to lose muscle strength, making activities like bending, lifting, or climbing stairs more difficult on the back,” he stated.

A physiotherapist may suggest exercises for the patient based on their age, fitness level, and any existing health problems.

“Strengthening exercises, proper walking, controlled squats and appropriate mobility exercises can be beneficial to a back-care program,” highlighted the physician. “However, exercises should be performed with the correct technique. When performing exercise incorrectly or increasing the intensity of an exercise too quickly, this can cause injury.”

Learn to safely move your back

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While it is important to have a good posture, it is not about having one “perfect” posture throughout the day. The more important goal is to avoid staying in one position for too long and to learn safe ways of moving.

As per Dr Gulati, “Do not bend forward when lifting an object off the ground, but rather keep the object close to the body and bend the knees. Keep heavy items twisted so as not to cause any sudden twisting movements.”

“When working on a computer, the computer screen needs to be at eye level with the user, and the chair should support body weight. Change position frequently, most of all,” he added.

It is important to be careful while lifting heavy weights.

Even with precautions, sometimes back pain occurs, especially if the pain is caused by an injury, disc problem, arthritis or other medical condition. If the pain does not go away or is quite severe, or if pain occurs after an injury or if there are symptoms (numbness, weakness, or problems controlling the bladder or bowels), the physician suggests getting professional help.

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“The key to preventing back pain is to move right, not to move less. Small lifestyle adjustments and being flexible and strong can help a person provide their back with additional support and minimise the risk of unnecessary back complications,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Rachit Gulati is the head of the department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, New Delhi, with over 12 years of clinical experience.