Can daily walks keep your brain healthy? Neurologist shares how walking may support memory, focus

Do you walk every day, whether in the morning or at night? Your daily step count matters for more than just weight loss, as the benefits of walking extend to your brain, too. Even a simple stroll can support your neurological health extensively.ALSO READ: From lunch to desk to dinner to bed: Doctors explain how sitting all day and walking less may be damaging your heart

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Many may perceive walking as a low-effort activity, but it can offer a range of health benefits. It may seem like a simple exercise, but there is plenty happening in your brain as you walk, which aids in keeping your brain active.

Dr Kunal Bahrani, chairman and group director of neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, told HT Lifestyle that walking is far more ‘interesting’ from a neurological perspective than it may seem. He answered some questions for us.

How does walking keep the brain active?

The expert revealed that a lot goes on in your brain when you walk, even if it seems like an ordinary activity. Your brain is doing several things at once, receiving information from your eyes, ears, muscles, and joints.

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{{^usCountry}} “Your brain has to judge where your foot should land, maintain your balance, adjust your speed, and respond if something suddenly comes in your path,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Your brain has to judge where your foot should land, maintain your balance, adjust your speed, and respond if something suddenly comes in your path,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The expert also highlighted that regular walking improves cardiovascular fitness and helps manage blood pressure, blood sugar, and body weight. Since the brain depends on a healthy blood supply, managing these factors also supports the health of the blood vessels that supply it.

All major parts of your brain are engaged when you are walking.

Can moving help when one is mentally tired?

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If you feel mentally tired, chances are you are not moving as much. Dr Bahrani shared that patients reporting these concerns describe routines that involve very little physical activity.

“I also see this connection in everyday clinical practice. Patients who complain of feeling mentally tired, unable to concentrate or ‘not as sharp as before’ often describe days that involve very little movement. Of course, these symptoms can have many causes, including poor sleep, stress, medications or underlying medical conditions. But when most of the day is spent sitting, increasing physical activity is one practical change worth considering," he reported, based on what he sees in his clinic.

The benefits are both physiological and psychological!

Does walking improve cognitive functions?

The expert also mentioned that regular walking may support cognitive functions, including the ability to plan, organise, make decisions and manage competing demands. Physical activity may also support memory. Dr Bahrani revealed that it is associated with changes in brain function and in areas involved in learning and memory, including the hippocampus.

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But walking does not mean better memory. There's a nuance that you need to understand. “The relationship is not as simple as ‘more walking equals better memory,’ but staying physically active is increasingly recognised as one part of maintaining brain health as we age,” he said.

Aside from this, he also addressed some indirect benefits, such as better stress management and improved sleep, both of which can support concentration. For older adults, walking regularly and safely can also help maintain mobility and independence.

What changes in walking need medical attention?

Does this mean walking is a cure or a guarantee against neurological problems? To this, the doctor firmly said no. He also highlighted that changes in walking, such as a new shuffling gait, frequent falls, or unexplained imbalance, may need neurological evaluation.

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Since there are many benefits, the neurologist recommended adding a daily walk to your routine. Those who spend most of the day sitting can start with short walks and gradually increase the duration and pace according to their fitness and health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.