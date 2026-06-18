Can drinking too much water harm your health? Urologist sheds light on the hidden dangers of overhydration
Think you're being healthy by drinking more water? A urologist breaks down the science of overhydration.
Everyone drinks water. Everyone gets told to drink more water. But here is the twist nobody talks about at the gym: too much water actually sends people to the hospital. Yes, the kidneys are impressive organs. They filter roughly 180 litres of fluid every single day. But even they have limits.
When the body receives more water than the kidneys can handle, things get messy, fast. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Udai Singh Beniwal, senior consultant, urology, Narayana Hospital, Jaipur, warns that excessive water intake may do more harm than good. Also read | Are you hydrating correctly this summer? Know what to drink and what to avoid for better energy
What does overhydration actually do to the body?
Dr Udai said, “The condition is called hyponatremia, and it happens when excess water dilutes sodium levels in the blood.” Sodium controls nerve and muscle function, so when its level drops, the body essentially starts misfiring.
Here are some of the symptoms Dr Udai highlighted:{{/usCountry}}
Here are some of the symptoms Dr Udai highlighted:{{/usCountry}}
● Nausea and bloating{{/usCountry}}
● Nausea and bloating{{/usCountry}}
● Headaches and confusion{{/usCountry}}
● Headaches and confusion{{/usCountry}}
● Muscle cramps and weakness{{/usCountry}}
● Muscle cramps and weakness{{/usCountry}}
● Seizures in severe cases{{/usCountry}}
● Seizures in severe cases{{/usCountry}}
It mimics dehydration so closely that people often drink even more water, which only worsens the situation.
Who gets caught in this trap?{{/usCountry}}
It mimics dehydration so closely that people often drink even more water, which only worsens the situation.
Who gets caught in this trap?{{/usCountry}}
The hydration trend catches certain groups off guard more than others:
● Endurance athletes who drink beyond their thirst during long races
● Wellness enthusiasts who follow the rigid ‘8 glasses a day’ rule without considering their body size or climate
● Office workers who carry one-litre bottles everywhere and refill them obsessively
The irony?
The body signals thirst for a reason. Drinking before you're thirsty on a chronic basis actually suppresses that natural alarm system over time.
So, how much is too much?
According to Dr Udai, the kidneys process roughly 800 ml to 1 litre per hour. Drinking beyond that rate, consistently, overloads the system. Most healthy adults need between two and three litres daily, factoring in food and beverages, not just plain water.
Water remains essential, no argument there. But the body is not a fish tank that needs constant topping up. It listens, it signals, and it self-regulates beautifully when treated with respect. Drink when thirsty. Stop when not. The kidneys handle the rest.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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