Can drinking too much water harm your health? Urologist sheds light on the hidden dangers of overhydration

Everyone drinks water. Everyone gets told to drink more water. But here is the twist nobody talks about at the gym: too much water actually sends people to the hospital. Yes, the kidneys are impressive organs. They filter roughly 180 litres of fluid every single day. But even they have limits.

Can drinking too much water harm your health?(Unsplash)

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When the body receives more water than the kidneys can handle, things get messy, fast. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Udai Singh Beniwal, senior consultant, urology, Narayana Hospital, Jaipur, warns that excessive water intake may do more harm than good. ​Also read | Are you hydrating correctly this summer? Know what to drink and what to avoid for better energy

What does overhydration actually do to the body?

Dr Udai said, “The condition is called hyponatremia, and it happens when excess water dilutes sodium levels in the blood.” Sodium controls nerve and muscle function, so when its level drops, the body essentially starts misfiring.

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The condition is called hyponatremia, and it happens when excess water dilutes sodium levels in the blood. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} Here are some of the symptoms Dr Udai highlighted: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some of the symptoms Dr Udai highlighted: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ● Nausea and bloating {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ● Nausea and bloating {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ● Headaches and confusion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ● Headaches and confusion {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ● Muscle cramps and weakness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ● Muscle cramps and weakness {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ● Seizures in severe cases {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ● Seizures in severe cases {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It mimics dehydration so closely that people often drink even more water, which only worsens the situation. Who gets caught in this trap? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It mimics dehydration so closely that people often drink even more water, which only worsens the situation. Who gets caught in this trap? {{/usCountry}}

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The hydration trend catches certain groups off guard more than others:

● Endurance athletes who drink beyond their thirst during long races

● Wellness enthusiasts who follow the rigid ‘8 glasses a day’ rule without considering their body size or climate

● Office workers who carry one-litre bottles everywhere and refill them obsessively

Wellness enthusiasts who follow the rigid ‘8 glasses a day’ rule without considering their body size or climate. (Pexel)

The irony?

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The body signals thirst for a reason. Drinking before you're thirsty on a chronic basis actually suppresses that natural alarm system over time.

So, how much is too much?

According to Dr Udai, the kidneys process roughly 800 ml to 1 litre per hour. Drinking beyond that rate, consistently, overloads the system. Most healthy adults need between two and three litres daily, factoring in food and beverages, not just plain water.

Water remains essential, no argument there. But the body is not a fish tank that needs constant topping up. It listens, it signals, and it self-regulates beautifully when treated with respect. Drink when thirsty. Stop when not. The kidneys handle the rest.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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